On Wednesday, October 26th, the fall showcase circuit continued as the PBR Colorado staff headed to Fort Collins for a Scout Day with Fossil Ridge High School. The strong Fossil Ridge program has seen a trio of players represent PBR Colorado at out-of-state events this summer; Easton Miller (Air Force) and Shane Crough were both at the Future Games while Sam Pease (Northern Colorado) was at the West Coast Games.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO