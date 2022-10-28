(NEWTON) The Jasper County American Legion Post 20 has a reminder in conjunction with the upcoming Veterans Day observance coming up next week. The Post Home in Newton is still accepting Flags to be flown on Veterans Day up until this coming Friday, November 4th. The Flags can be dropped off at the Post any afternoon or night this week, tonight thru Friday, between 2:00 and 8:00. For those who need help, call the American Legion during the same time at 618-783-2622. Also volunteers are welcome to help put the Flags on their poles this coming Saturday morning (11/5/22) at the Jasper County Floral Hall on the County Fairgrounds, starting at 8:30. Help will also be needed to stake the Courthouse lawn, put out the flags, and take them back up towards the end of next week. Call to help at 783-2622.

NEWTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO