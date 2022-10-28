Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Keep Kingsport Beautiful looking for volunteers
Keep Kingsport Beautiful has launched its 2022 Clean Team Membership Campaign and is encouraging those in the community to join the effort to help keep Kingsport beautiful. The chamber program throughout the year has kept busy, partnering with three Kingsport elementary schools to establish roughly 2,500 square feet of butterfly gardens where children can learn about the importance of pollinator conservation.
Johnson City Press
Bridge dedication for Coach Duard Walker is highlight of homecoming at Milligan
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the school’s most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty members. Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates...
Johnson City Press
Coeburn Middle School evacuated after HVAC problems
COEBURN – A problem with a heating and cooling unit forced evacuation of Coeburn Middle School Monday. According to Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth, the HVAC unit triggered a fire alarm in the building, and all students and staff were evacuated. The students were sent to nearby Eastside High School to await dismissal in the afternoon.
Johnson City Press
Brighter Horizons Youth Center receives a $2,500 donation after presenting at the monthly chamber meeting
ROGERSVILLE– The YMCA Brighter Horizons Youth Center received a $2,500 donation from the Appalachian Federal Credit Union after the director spoke at the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce breakfast about what the YMCA and the center do for the community. Director Sherry Mefford spoke to the members of the...
Johnson City Press
Tusculum Alumni Association recognizes four for outstanding service
GREENEVILLE — Four individuals who have performed impressively during their careers earned awards from the Tusculum University Alumni Association during the higher education institution’s annual Homecoming celebration. Erika Barker, a 2015 graduate; Mary Jo Slagle, a 1961 graduate; Jeanne Stokes, who retired as director of federal TRIO programs...
Johnson City Press
Families all decked out for Science Hill's Topper Trunk or Treat
Thursday night’s Topper Trunk or Treat at Science Hill High School was a key stop for many Johnson City families looking to get some early trick-or-treating done. Student organizations and teachers at Science Hill put on their Halloween best, set up booths and handed out candy to local kids for two hours on Thursday evening. Local families strolled through Science Hill’s large cafeteria space collecting candy in a safe and weather-proof indoor environment.
Johnson City Press
Brief: Republican women to celebrate veterans
The Washington County Federated Republican Women will celebrate veterans at their meeting on Nov. 7 in the Carnegie Hotel Taylor Room. The social time will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at noon.
Johnson City Press
Longtime Nashville sportswriter Biddle got his start in Johnson City
Joe Biddle, one of the most popular sports writers in Tennessee, died Wednesday in Nashville. He was 78. Biddle grew up in Johnson City, graduated from Science Hill in 1962 and later East Tennessee State University. Biddle’s college years were interrupted by a four-year tour of duty in Vietnam from 1966-70 as part of the United States Air Force.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Oct. 31
Oct. 31, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Sunday Times published brief news accounts of interest to those in and around Johnson City. With a dateline from Johnson City, and a date of Oct. 30, readers learned that “Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Williams have returned from Cincinnati where they have been the past few months.”
Johnson City Press
Teacher Spotlight falls on D-B EXCEL's Erica Gardner
KINGSPORT — A local math teacher and coach of an award-winning underwater robotics team is in this week's Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
Johnson City Press
ETSU celebrating hip-hop history
The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum on the campus of East Tennessee State University in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
Johnson City Press
Let Casa Vieja broaden your dining horizon
705 W. Market St. holds a special memory for me. As a student at East Tennessee State University, the building was known as The Cottage, a frequent hangout for my fraternity brothers and me. I last reviewed it in these pages over six years ago. The place had hardly changed since frat brothers Squelch, Wrench and Piglet taught this pledge how to chug a pitcher of beer and remain upright.
Johnson City Press
New Mural(s) in Town
It's been a busy few weeks for muralists in Johnson City. Several new murals have been completed or are nearing completion across downtown. On West Main Street, artist Steven Teller has painted a large mural across walls at 116, 118 and 120 W. Main beside the parking lot near the Pavilion at Founders Park. It features bluegrass instruments, quilt patterns and local flora.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport man 'packaged,' dumped into lake after overdose, authorities say
A Kingsport man found in South Holston Lake last week died of a heroin overdose, then “packaged” and dumped in the lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office identified the man Monday as Brian L. Morrison, 35. Two people have been arrested in connection with the case and one faces charges of second-degree murder.
Johnson City Press
Missionary provides needed relief to people living in rural communities of Ukraine
Jeff Garrison has seen firsthand the destruction that the Russian Army has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. Garrison, who calls himself a “tent-making” (also known as self-supporting) missionary with ties to Washington County, has made 15 hazardous trips from his ministry based in Poland across the border to Ukraine to take food and other needed supplies to the people living in more than 30 communities devastated by the Russian invasion that began in February.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Moorhouse outlines KCS accomplishments during his tenure
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the laundry list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure. Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
Johnson City Press
Award-winning author Silas House to talk at Johnson City Public Library
Johnson City Public Library is partnering with Atlas Books to hold an author talk with award-winning novelist Silas House. House will speak at the library on Nov. 12 at 2 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club
ELIZABETHTON — East Elk Avenue in downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk-or-treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was gorgeous,...
Comments / 0