Jeff Garrison has seen firsthand the destruction that the Russian Army has inflicted on the people of Ukraine. Garrison, who calls himself a “tent-making” (also known as self-supporting) missionary with ties to Washington County, has made 15 hazardous trips from his ministry based in Poland across the border to Ukraine to take food and other needed supplies to the people living in more than 30 communities devastated by the Russian invasion that began in February.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO