Two Mayville residents were taken into custody after a reported altercation Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Chautauqua shortly after 3:15 PM and determined that 39-year-old Joshua Goodwill and 29-year-old Samantha Green both allegedly entered another person's home unlawfully, and that Goodwill allegedly made physical contact with another person without their permission. Deputies add that Green actively resisted while she was being arrested. Goodwill and Green were both charged with 2nd-degree criminal trespass; Goodwill also faces a charge of 2nd-degree harassment, while Green was additionally charged with resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.

MAYVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO