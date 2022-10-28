Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Tuesday is the Last Day to Request a Mail-in or Absentee Ballot
The last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot is Tuesday, November 1st by 5 p.m. Additionally, the deadline to vote early in person is this Tuesday at 5 p.m. Registered Voters can apply for a mail-in/absentee ballot online or apply and vote in person at the Voter Registration and Elections Office.
Two major Erie projects set to receive combined $8 million
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Erie projects are set to receive a combined $8 million in funding. International Recycling Group (IRG) of Erie will receive $5 million, and Enterprise Development Center of Erie County will receive $3 million for the former Erie Malleable Iron (EMI) property. IRG is a proposed $200 million plastic recycling facility that will […]
yourerie
GECAC could lose nearly $1 million in funds, County Executive says otherwise
A local nonprofit could be seeing nearly $1 million cut from its funds if the proposed county budget is passed. The county executive said the proposed budget isn’t cutting funds for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) while the CEO for GECAC said this change will largely impact underserved communities. The Erie County proposed budget changes the amount of grant money local organizations are receiving, including the GECAC.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Collect Unwanted Prescriptions for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Erie Police held a collection drive for people to drop any medication they no longer want or use. Several people took advantage of the chance to clean out their medicine cabinets and get rid of medicines they no longer need and drop them off at City Hall in Downtown Erie.
Saturday is Drug Take Back Day
Communities all over Pennsylvania, including Erie, will join the fight against a dangerous problem this weekend. Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The effort is organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) as a way for people to safely get rid of unused medication. In April, 33,000 pounds […]
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Gas in McKean Township
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas in McKean Township, Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It happened at the Marathon gas station at 6355 Sterrettania Rd. on Oct. 28. The man in the photos driving the pictured vehicle pumped $282 in diesel and left without paying,...
Final push to pave Erie streets rolls out this week
There’s a final push to pave neighborhoods in the City of Erie. Contractors headed to several neighborhoods on Erie’s east side to pave city streets. On Monday, several crews focused on streets near East 3rd and Lighthouse streets. One City of Erie Streets Department official said they were able to use additional funds to tackle […]
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
yourdailylocal.com
New McDonalds Opens in Warren
WARREN, Pa. – The new McDonalds at 75 Market St. in Warren was officially open for business on Thursday. Both the inside and outside are completely updated, complete with kiosks for ordering, a brand-new dining area, and two drive-thru lanes, completing a project that began in late July. They...
Coroner identifies body found near Emory Red Hinkler Park as Erie man
The Erie County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the body found in a Harborcreek park Saturday night. That incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when Pennsylvania State Police were called to Emory Red Hinkler Park in Harborcreek. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body has been identified as a 55-year-old Erie […]
explore venango
Missing Oil City Man Found Safe
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police in Oil City say a missing 56-year-old man has been found safe. According to a release issued on Sunday, Guy T. Goodwill, of Oil City, was found safe on Saturday, October 29. “The Oil City Police Department would like to the community for...
Solar panels being added to Erie Central Fire Station
Crews began work installing the solar panels on the roof of the Erie Central Fire Station on West 12th Street on Sunday. The new system is made possible by a $200,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy. The panels should be fully operational within the next few weeks.
Erie Maritime Museum to celebrate Veterans Day 2022, with PA Trails of History Sites
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open on Veterans Day, including the Erie Maritime Museum, offering special programming celebrating Pennsylvania veterans. The Erie Maritime Museum will participate in the national Bells of PeaceOpens In A New Window initiative, a remembrance of the 4.7 million who put on an American uniform […]
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Hunting Dispute Turns Deadly in Venango County
EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal homicide charges after a hunting dispute in Venango County turned deadly on Saturday night. Franklin-based State Police said they received a call from David Charles Heathcote, of Emlenton, around 8:07 p.m. During the call, Heathcote told police that he...
NY sheriff’s deputy crashes into Amish buggy
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries. The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph […]
Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade
One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
wrfalp.com
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
chautauquatoday.com
Mayville Duo Facing Charges from Altercation
Two Mayville residents were taken into custody after a reported altercation Saturday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address in the Town of Chautauqua shortly after 3:15 PM and determined that 39-year-old Joshua Goodwill and 29-year-old Samantha Green both allegedly entered another person's home unlawfully, and that Goodwill allegedly made physical contact with another person without their permission. Deputies add that Green actively resisted while she was being arrested. Goodwill and Green were both charged with 2nd-degree criminal trespass; Goodwill also faces a charge of 2nd-degree harassment, while Green was additionally charged with resisting arrest. Both were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Titusville Herald
Titusville teen chosen as library card contest winner
Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs. For the children’s card, a...
explore venango
Police: Oil City Woman in Nightgown Caught on Camera Entering Neighbor’s Property, Stealing Cigarettes
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman has been charged for reportedly stealing cigarettes from a property on Traction Street. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Sara Elizabeth Spencer, on October 25, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Comments / 0