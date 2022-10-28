Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
New Steak House to Occupy Dallas Landmark Reunion TowerLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans
The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton
Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
starlocalmedia.com
Zombies take over Frisco's Rail District for a Saturday night crawl
Frisco's downtown Rail District was in full Halloween season mode as zombified locals gathered at Didi's Downtown the night of Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees of the Rail District's second Zombie Crawl event stumbled down Main Street to the Nack Theatre for a fire show, goody bags and a viewing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
starlocalmedia.com
Volunteer, mentor, trailblazer: Meet Clint Elsasser, dean of Vanguard high school
Clint Elsasser is Vanguard High School's dean. Having a background in construction, plumbing, ministry and more, he serves as a mentor for Mesquite ISD's budding CTE program.
starlocalmedia.com
This museum in McKinney provides a hands-on look at local history — Meet the woman who coordinates it
Jennifer Rogers serves as museum coordinator for the Collin County Farm Museum, which provides insight into Collin County’s rural heritage from the earliest settlement through the 1960s. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Amy Wells, the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful
Amy Wells is the Executive Director of Keep Lewisville Beautiful and this October marks her 18th year with the organization. When she’s not working, Wells has interests in paleontology, reading science fiction, and crafts. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
How this Celina couple is looking to build a local staple...one Swirl at a time
After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
starlocalmedia.com
See over 20 photos of Mesquite ISD's Read Play Talk festival
Town East Mall was filled with Mesquite ISD community members for the annual Read Play Talk Festival on Oct. 29. Mesquite ISD's high schools, local organizations and vendors gathered to promote the district's Read Play Talk initiative.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Coby Pait, Lead Special Education Teacher for BB Owen Elementary in The Colony
Coby Pait has been teaching at BB Owen Elementary for eight years, specializing as a resource teacher and ensuring all new special education teachers are trained. Pait loves to sing, spend time with her kids, and enjoys napping. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano house fire claims life of one person, one pet
A house fire in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive claimed the life of one person and one dog early Monday morning, October 31. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the home, located near Hedgcoxe and Alma Drive.
starlocalmedia.com
The third season: Frisco ISD to send record number of teams to volleyball playoffs
For years, the perception is that Frisco ISD included several playoff-caliber volleyball teams, but grouped in the same district, only four were able to move on to the postseason. With the most recent realignment splitting FISD up into three different groups, they had a chance to prove that theory and...
starlocalmedia.com
Back on course: Ross, Lebanon Trail heading back to playoffs after one-year absence
Lebanon Trail is one of the newer schools in Frisco ISD, having opened its doors in 2016 and it began competing in varsity sports two years later. While many teams struggle in athletics in those early times, the Trail Blazers volleyball program hit the ground running, qualifying for the playoffs in its inaugural season, the first of three trips in a row.
starlocalmedia.com
Library activities, holiday festivities kick off events in the Lakeside Journal communities for the week of October 30
The Colony and Little Elm have several community events this week to encourage residents to get involved. Here are five events that The Colony and Little Elm have to offer this week. Online book club.
starlocalmedia.com
Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway
The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas
Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
starlocalmedia.com
UNT student focuses on naturalistic, horror aspects in artwork
As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is...
starlocalmedia.com
The Colony’s White gearing up for 2nd consecutive state appearance
The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A cross country state meet for the second straight season. White said that his experience of running in Round Rock last season will be a huge advantage for him when he runs the 5K course at Old Settler’s Park next Saturday at 10:40 a.m. He ran to a time of 17:07.9 in his first-ever state appearance last season.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney boys basketball named 6A state champions following Duncanville title forfeiture
On Monday, the University Interscholastic League's state executive committee ruled that the Duncanville boys basketball team will forfeit last season's Class 6A state title for using an ineligible player — a verdict that now designates McKinney as 6A state champions for the 2021-22 season. According to the UIL, the...
starlocalmedia.com
Klem's versatility paying dividends for Coppell
Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter. And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.
starlocalmedia.com
7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers look to close strong
North Mesquite (1-5 in 7-5A Division I, 2-7 overall) saw its slim playoff hopes officially come to an end on Friday with a 43-15 loss to Lancaster at Bev Humphrey Stadium. The Tigers (5-1, 7-2) had their ground game going from the start, as Kyson Brown opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run and Kewan Lacy bulled in from a yard out to open a 14-0 lead.
Comments / 0