ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Plano East Rotary and city of Plano to honor veterans

The city of Plano, along with community members, is celebrating its veterans in November. At an Oct. 24 Plano City Council meeting, Council Member and U.S. Army veteran Rick Grady read a proclamation on Mayor John Muns’ behalf declaring Nov. 11 to be Veterans Day.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Heather Smith, the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton

Heather Smith is the Recreation Manager for the City of Carrollton’s Parks and Recreation Department, stumbling into the field after working at a local rec center after college. She found a second home in the Carrollton parks and recreation staff and remains a vital part to the community she serves.
CARROLLTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Zombies take over Frisco's Rail District for a Saturday night crawl

Frisco's downtown Rail District was in full Halloween season mode as zombified locals gathered at Didi's Downtown the night of Saturday, Oct. 29. Attendees of the Rail District's second Zombie Crawl event stumbled down Main Street to the Nack Theatre for a fire show, goody bags and a viewing of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

How this Celina couple is looking to build a local staple...one Swirl at a time

After spending an afternoon in Celina, Kim and Cleve Wickliffe decided they wanted to open a business in town. Today, the couple can be seen at local events selling their baked goods from under their Swirls Bakery tent. The two sell "swirls," their take on a classic cinnamon roll, and other sweet and savory treats.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano house fire claims life of one person, one pet

A house fire in the 7900 block of Simpkins Drive claimed the life of one person and one dog early Monday morning, October 31. According to Plano Fire-Rescue, the cause of the fire is still under investigation at the home, located near Hedgcoxe and Alma Drive.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Back on course: Ross, Lebanon Trail heading back to playoffs after one-year absence

Lebanon Trail is one of the newer schools in Frisco ISD, having opened its doors in 2016 and it began competing in varsity sports two years later. While many teams struggle in athletics in those early times, the Trail Blazers volleyball program hit the ground running, qualifying for the playoffs in its inaugural season, the first of three trips in a row.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Playoff time: What to watch for as the volleyball postseason gets underway

The fields of 128 are set, with the latest edition of the UIL state volleyball playoffs set to begin Monday. Three weeks of postseason action will be culminate on the familiar hardwood of the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, the site of this year's state tournament. It was a stage that programs like Lovejoy and Celina experienced last season, and those two teams, along with several others within Collin County, have aspirations of another deep run in the coming weeks.
GARLAND, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Meet Lindsey Yoes Daniel, the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas

Lindsey Yoes Daniel is the Ballet Master of the Ballet Ensemble of Texas where she has served as Ballet Master for eight years. She grew up in Coppell, falling in love with the art of dance at 3 years old and has not stopped dancing since. She danced professionally for several years with The Dallas Opera, Texas Dance Theatre, Larwell Productions and Dallas Black Dance Theater II.
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

UNT student focuses on naturalistic, horror aspects in artwork

As part of the University of North Texas’ Art in Public Spaces course, five artists were chosen to create murals focused on combining personal creativity with art at the Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area, or LLELA. Juan Ramos is the fourth artist featured in this five-part series. He is...
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

The Colony’s White gearing up for 2nd consecutive state appearance

The Colony senior Brandon White has qualified for the Class 5A cross country state meet for the second straight season. White said that his experience of running in Round Rock last season will be a huge advantage for him when he runs the 5K course at Old Settler’s Park next Saturday at 10:40 a.m. He ran to a time of 17:07.9 in his first-ever state appearance last season.
THE COLONY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Klem's versatility paying dividends for Coppell

Growing up, Mira Klem’s primary role on the volleyball court was setter. And while the Coppell junior continues to play that position, Klem has added a few more duties in her role for the Cowgirl volleyball team. She plays outside hitter and is also a key contributor for Coppell’s defensive efforts in the back row.
COPPELL, TX
starlocalmedia.com

7-5A Division I Football: Stallions, Wranglers look to close strong

North Mesquite (1-5 in 7-5A Division I, 2-7 overall) saw its slim playoff hopes officially come to an end on Friday with a 43-15 loss to Lancaster at Bev Humphrey Stadium. The Tigers (5-1, 7-2) had their ground game going from the start, as Kyson Brown opened the scoring with a 30-yard touchdown run and Kewan Lacy bulled in from a yard out to open a 14-0 lead.
MESQUITE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy