Toy drive benefits BG children
The National Society of Leadership and Success is partnering with the National Senior Honor Society Mortar Board to collect toys to be donated to local kids of Bowling Green. All of the toys collected will be given to the Bowling Green Fire Division for them to distribute to those in need.
Veterans Day celebrations planned at Perrysburg schools
PERRYSBURG — Each of the Perrysburg schools is planning an event to recognize Veterans Day. Hull Prairie Intermediate School will hold a Veterans Day Celebration and Recognition open to veterans or those currently serving in the armed forces on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the HPI Commons. A school...
Breweries join in on BG/Toledo football rivalry
The 87th meeting between the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University football team is set for 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 and two Northwest Ohio breweries are gearing up for their own celebration of the yearly matchup between the two rival programs. The Battle of I-75 is the...
Milligan, Arnold crowned at Elmwood
BLOOMDALE — Madison Milligan and Alex Arnold were crowned fall homecoming queen and king at Elmwood High School on Oct. 14. Milligan is the daughter of Bryan and Kelly Milligan. Her school-related activities include varsity golf, varsity softball, FFA and Spanish club. Outside of school, she plays travel softball and participates in FCA and 4-H. After graduation, she will be attending Ashland University to play softball and major in education.
BGSU Institute for Study of Culture and Society to host guest speakers in November
The Bowling Green State University Institute for the Study of Culture and Society will host guest speakers in November with topics focused on navigating a digital society and the pandemic’s impact on indigenous communities. On Thursday, Dr. John Dowd, associate professor in the BGSU School of Media and Communication,...
Hunt for book covers in downtown BG
Hunt for book covers in downtown Bowling Green while doing holiday shopping for a chance to win downtown dollars. Join the Wood County District Public Library for their Book Cover Hunt Nov. 17-Dec. 19. Pick up a sheet at the library, 251 N. Main St., and find the corresponding book...
Eckel appointed as Perrysburg Twp. administrator
LIME CITY — Township trustees have chosen Jon Eckel, the recently retired assistant city administrator for Perrysburg, as the new township administrator. Eckel’s hiring was announced at the Oct. 19 regular trustees meeting. Eckel has spent his career working for the city of Perrysburg. Prior to his year...
Clean seeds, go on a moon walk with Wood County parks
Reservations and registrations can be made for these programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897 or visiting wcparks.org. An Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalist Certification Program will be held Thursday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. This information session will explain the details of this natural resources education program. This certification program is coupled with community-based volunteer service. Sessions include many topics such as birds, interpretation, ecology, native plants, mammals, insects and geology. Certification co-sponsored by OSU Extension.
George G. Thompson III
George G. Thompson III, born in Wisconsin in 1951, died on October 30 in Naples, Florida. Wife, Leslee, and daughter, April, survive. George is also survived by: brother David and his wife Pat and their children Brian and Eilish; brother-in-law Tom Flautt; niece Sonja and nephew Eric; stepson Ryan and grandsons Landon and Alexander; April’s mom Pam and the Waaland family, to which he maintained fond connections. George was pre-deceased by parents George and Marion, and sister Diane.
Ava Beeks regional champ; Perrysburg heading to state
TIFFIN — The Perrysburg girls cross country team took the top three spots at the Division I regional meet and won a regional championship at Hedges Boyer Park Saturday. Perrysburg will get to defend their 2021 state championship on Saturday in Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, Ohio, just south of Columbus. The D-I girls race is scheduled for 3:45 p.m.
Perrysburg’s Francis NLL Player of the Year
Michigan State University-bound Perrysburg senior forward Adelle Francis is the Northern Lakes League Player of the Year in girls soccer. Francis is joined on the All-NLL first team by senior teammate Ashlyn Brown and Bowling Green senior Macy Ash. Other first team choices are Sylvania Southview seniors Carys Bourbeau, Taylor...
North Baltimore: Students of the Month
NORTH BALTIMORE — North Baltimore High School named Jordan Coup as September Student of the Month. Kylie Grilliot was selected as North Baltimore’s Student of the Month for October. Coup maintains a 3.4 GPA in his high school coursework. He is a four-year runner on the cross country...
Perrysburg Township voters asked to renew road levy
LIME CITY — A Perrysburg Township renewal of the 1.5-mill road maintenance levy is on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. It can be used for the general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets, roads and bridges. Wood County Auditor Matt Oestreich said that the tax for a...
Donna J. Sterling
Donna J. Sterling, 87, of North Baltimore, passed away at 9:05 a.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Briar Hill Health Campus. She was born on December 2, 1934, in Wood County to the late Howard E. and Ethel (Gill) Beck. She married Jack E. Sterling on May 28, 1952, and he survives.
BGSU Department of Theatre and Film to present ‘This is Not a Pipe Dream’
The Bowling Green State University Department of Theatre and Film will present “This is Not a Pipe Dream” at 7 p.m. on Thursday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the Conrad Choral Room at the Wolfe Center for the Arts. Written by Barry Kornhauser, “This is Not...
Willie Horton entertains Perrysburg crowd with Tigers baseball memories
PERRYSBURG – Sharing wisdom, stories and his love of the game, Detroit Tigers great Willie Horton spoke Sunday at the Way Public Library. Horton was there to sign his autobiography, “Detroit’s Own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers First Black Great.”. “I just don’t want them to stop...
2 men arrested for smashing pumpkins in BG
Two men who were reportedly drunk were arrested Sunday for criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A Bowling Green Police Division officer was on routine patrol on East Wooster Street approaching North Enterprise Street at 4:18 a.m. The officer observed two individuals standing in the roadway in the 100 block of North Enterprise Street and then saw one of the individuals throw a pumpkin into the roadway, according to the police report.
BG officers deploy pepper spray to stop fight
Bowling Green police had to deploy pepper spray in order to break up two fights Thursday. Two Findlay residents were cited for fighting after officers responded to screaming coming from the 300 block of North Enterprise Street. According to the Bowling Green Police Division report, around 11:30 p.m., officers were...
Falcons advance to MAC semifinals
The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team scored a goal in each half Sunday, downing Western Michigan University, 2-0, at Cochrane Stadium. With the win, the third-seeded Falcons (9-5-4) advance to Thursday’s semifinal round. BGSU will take on second-seeded Ball State at 7:30 p.m. at UB Stadium in Buffalo, N.Y.
Tsadari leads BGSU tennis at Rocket Invite
TOLEDO – Bowling Green State University tennis completed the fall portion of the 2022-23 season on the second day of the Rocket Invite. Bowling Green played two matches against Cleveland State to start the day, with the duo of Ioanna Tsadari and Hannah Neuman earning a 6-3 triumph over Selma Tounsi and Filippa Frogner. In the next round, BGSU and Toledo faced off in doubles. Tsadari was victorious again, this time pairing with Eloise Saraty for a 6-4 win over Cassie Alcala and Sloane Teske.
