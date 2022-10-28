ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood

POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Old Town Pocatello Trick-Or-Treating

To celebrate Halloween, historic Downtown Pocatello held a day time. This was a great alternative to your traditional trick-or-treating. This Halloween, the City of Pocatello offered a day time alternative to the classic trick-or-treating. From 3 to 5pm on Monday, businesses and vendors were lined up all across main street...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two people die in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs

Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. The two vehicle crash involved a Cadillac STS and a Chevrolet Cruze, state police said. One person died and one person was injured in each of the vehicles, Idaho State Police said. Traffic is still moving on U.S. Highway 30 but has been slowed because of the crash and motorists should expect delays in that area, according to state police. This crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search

IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

ISU's Guillory Arrested for Suspicion of DUI

Idaho State star wide receiver Xavier Guillory was arrested under suspicion of DUI on Saturday night. Guillory was bonded out of jail and released awaiting results on his blood alcohol level from the Idaho State Lab. Guillory self-reported the incident to the university and has fully cooperated with the university...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater

Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
kmvt

Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship

AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. (1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20

RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

