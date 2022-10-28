Read full article on original website
Pocatello street shut down, residents evacuated after possible grenade found in neighborhood
POCATELLO — A city street was shut down and homes were evacuated after a resident found what appeared to be a grenade on Monday afternoon. The resident found the possible grenade around 1:30 p.m. Monday at a home on South Ninth Avenue between East Whitman and East Bonneville streets near Idaho State University, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The resident immediately called 911 about the possible unexploded ordnance and Pocatello...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Two People Killed in Southern Idaho Crash After Driver Crosses Center Line on US30
BANNOCK COUNTY - On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on US30 near milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 60-year-old...
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff's Office indicate Michael Faller's body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. The post Identities released of 2 killed in crash near Lava Hot Springs appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Old Town Pocatello Trick-Or-Treating
To celebrate Halloween, historic Downtown Pocatello held a day time. This was a great alternative to your traditional trick-or-treating. This Halloween, the City of Pocatello offered a day time alternative to the classic trick-or-treating. From 3 to 5pm on Monday, businesses and vendors were lined up all across main street...
Two people die in two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 30 near Lava Hot Springs
Idaho State Police are investigating a double fatal crash on U.S. Highway 30 west of Lava Hot Springs. The crash occurred around 12:11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near the intersection of Maughan Road. The two vehicle crash involved a Cadillac STS and a Chevrolet Cruze, state police said. One person died and one person was injured in each of the vehicles, Idaho State Police said. Traffic is still moving on U.S. Highway 30 but has been slowed because of the crash and motorists should expect delays in that area, according to state police. This crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story, so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
eastidahonews.com
Missing Idaho Falls man found dead after 10-day search
IDAHO FALLS – The body of an Idaho Falls man who’s been missing since Oct. 19 was found Saturday. Ashley Countryman, a spokeswoman for the family of Michael Faller, confirms to EastIdahoNews.com the 73-year-old man is dead. She didn’t have any other information. Faller went camping with...
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday
The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The post Search for missing hunter continues Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
ISU's Guillory Arrested for Suspicion of DUI
Idaho State star wide receiver Xavier Guillory was arrested under suspicion of DUI on Saturday night. Guillory was bonded out of jail and released awaiting results on his blood alcohol level from the Idaho State Lab. Guillory self-reported the incident to the university and has fully cooperated with the university...
Bannock County Jail employee again charged in connection with death of Olympic speed skater
Documents central to a case accusing a Bannock County detention deputy of exploiting a former Olympic speedskater living in Utah were located inside a secret room, according to court documents the Idaho State Journal obtained Monday. Prosecutors in Utah’s 3rd District Court charged Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, on Thursday with financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult, both second-degree felonies, court records show. ...
Idaho Falls honors atomic workers for National Day of Remembrance
This October marks the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Workers. The post Idaho Falls honors atomic workers for National Day of Remembrance appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
kmvt
Kimberly volleyball wins first-ever state championship
AMMON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team finished off an undefeated season with a sweep over Fruitland in the 3A state championship Saturday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. (1) Kimberly 3, (2) Fruitland 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-16) Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills and Eliza Anderson had 10 kills.
eastidahonews.com
3 people taken to hospital following crashes on Highway 20
RIGBY — Three people were taken to the hospital following multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 20 Friday night. Idaho State Police, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Central Fire and Idaho Falls Fire responded to the scene at County Line Road around 8:10 p.m. The original call was for...
eastidahonews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of murder behind Planet Fitness in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A trial in Bonneville County is set to begin on Monday for a man accused of second-degree murder after a body was found behind a local gym. The trial for Jake Eilander, 37, is scheduled for two weeks with Judge Stevan Thompson starting on Monday and running until Nov. 10. Jury selection for the trial will begin Monday morning and is expected to last several hours.
