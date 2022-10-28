Tennessee-Kentucky football score predictions

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Week 9 Southeastern Conference East matchup, Vols Wire provides score predictions between Tennessee and Kentucky. Game score predictions between the Vols and Wildcats are listed below.

Phil Jones (VFL): Tennessee 42, Kentucky 35

Average final score: Tennessee 38, Kentucky 28