Tennessee-Kentucky football score predictions
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.
Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
Ahead of the Week 9 Southeastern Conference East matchup, Vols Wire provides score predictions between Tennessee and Kentucky. Game score predictions between the Vols and Wildcats are listed below.
