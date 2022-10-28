ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Tennessee-Kentucky football score predictions

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will host No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is slated for 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN).

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

Ahead of the Week 9 Southeastern Conference East matchup, Vols Wire provides score predictions between Tennessee and Kentucky. Game score predictions between the Vols and Wildcats are listed below.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Phil Jones (VFL): Tennessee 42, Kentucky 35

Average final score: Tennessee 38, Kentucky 28

Comments / 0

 

