Simple, modern and striking, this baby quilt pattern from Art Gallery Fabrics is one that you will want to try. The bold star is the highlight of the design. The free downloadable pattern is detailed and has a list of everything you will need. It also has numerous diagrams as well as cutting instructions. I love the version in various gray solids, but it would be just as beautiful in various blues or pinks for a more traditional baby quilt coloration.

