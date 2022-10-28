ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

salus.edu

A Distinctive, Innovative Occupational Therapy Program in Suburban Philly

The mission of the University’s Occupational Therapy (OT) program is to provide an inter-professional academic experience grounded in the core principles of occupation and influenced by emerging knowledge and technologies, leading to improved health and well-being for the individuals, communities, and populations graduates will serve. The Salus approach to occupational therapy education is to provide a distinctive and innovative program for the academic and clinical preparation of a master’s degree, advanced specialty certificate programs, and post-professional doctoral degree.
WHYY

North and West Philly continue to see higher concentration of lead exposures, despite citywide decline

Fewer Philadelphia children are exposed to toxic levels of lead today when compared to a decade ago, according to new data released by city health officials. The drop has health experts and city officials hopeful that they may be able to completely eradicate lead poisonings. But they’ll first have to address rates of lead exposure that remain highest in communities with lower income and among children of color.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste

Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in WayneImage via Silverspoon Facebook page. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Longtime Wilmington Councilwoman Loretta Walsh dead at 73

Longtime Wilmington City Councilwoman Loretta Walsh has died. She was 73. First elected in 1985, Walsh served on City Council until 1997 and again from 2004 until Oct. 6 of this year, when she resigned citing health concerns.   Prior to entering public office, Walsh became the first woman to serve as chief deputy in the New Castle County Sheriff’s Office. ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
shorelocalnews.com

Four new businesses to open doors

Higher Ground Workshops was founded with the intent to give local makers and crafters a space where they can share their skills and passions with others while welcoming members of the community to learn, play and make new connections. Owner Laura Beningo has always had diverse hobbies and she loves...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ

