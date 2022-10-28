Read full article on original website
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
Metro News
Historically bad test scores highlight the need for focus on West Virginia education policy
Amy Nichole Grady was named the Senate’s new Education Committee chairwoman under the premise that the fourth grade teacher would renew an emphasis on the state’s public schools. Given West Virginia’s historically-low performance on the most recent national assessment of reading and mathematics, that’s a reasonable priority.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — We saw some fantastic weather over the weekend, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist predict some rain chances moving in at the start of the work week. We will see mostly mid 60s during trick or treating hours for our area so you may want to bring a light jacket with you. temperatures will […]
Reward offered in case of missing Virginia man
LURAY, Va – The Page County Sheriff's Office (PSCO) has announced a partnership with the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, & Firearms (ATF), to secure a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the location of missing Virginia man, Joshua Dee Bradford.
Metro News
West Virginia remembers Superstorm Sandy 10 years later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Superstorm Sandy moved through West Virginia 10 years ago this week and produced heavy amounts of snow. Phil Moye, spokesperson for Appalachian Power Company, was working at the time and told MetroNews the storm knocked out power to about 150,000 customers in West Virginia. “It brought...
West Virginia offering utility assistance this winter
Residents in West Virginia can get assistance for utilities this winter season.
West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
West Virginia's Most Dangerous Cities
West Virginia has many cities and towns, but not all are equally safe. Some cities can be quite dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.
How much voting power do West Virginians have?
The U.S. midterm elections will be held on Nov. 8, which means its almost time for thousands of people to use their power as citizens to vote. But, how much power do West Virginians hold in these national elections?
Law enforcement warns West Virginia residents about telephone scam
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about an active telephone scam. The Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using the number (304) 220-3133 to call individuals and say there is a warrant for their arrest. The scammer then tells the person on the line that they must pay money […]
Metro News
West Virginia man pleads guilty to throwing weighted ball, kicking doors at Capitol
A West Virginia man accused of repeatedly kicking U.S. Capitol doors and throwing a hard object over and over in an attempt to gain entry on Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of civil disorder. The charge means prosecutors are accusing John Gordon of Davis of...
Westbound lanes open on new I-64 bridge in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes on Interstate 64 in West Virginia now have access to the new Nitro WWI Memorial Bridge. Crews began construction Friday evening. For the next two weeks, contractors will begin shifting the eastbound lanes onto the new bridge. Once both directions of traffic have access to the new bridge, […]
West Virginia ranks #3 for most expensive healthcare
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – With open enrollment season underway, people are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance. In West Virginia, that will be more difficult than most other states. A recent survey from Forbes Advisor showed 70% of employed Americans plan to spend more time reviewing benefit selections to make the most of […]
Missing West Virginia man sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man. According to the KCSO, David Means, 41 was reported missing from the Lakewood Drive area of Sissonville. Deputies say Means was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 25 wearing a camouflaged jacket and black and blue basketball […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Human remains identified in Raleigh County
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies report human remains were found Monday in Raleigh County. Investigators identified the remains as Danny Lee Daff, 31, of Beckley, according to a news release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office. The news release said deputies are continuing to investigate.
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
One arrested after police chase in South Charleston, West Virginia, early Saturday morning
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says South Charleston Police Department chased a suspect near Oakhurst Drive off of Corridor G, North, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The pursuit lasted two minutes, and one person was arrested. The suspect’s identity has not yet been released by law enforcement. There is no other information at this […]
