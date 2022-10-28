ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AVID class adopts Beach Bags

For nine years, Beach Bags has been run by student activity coordinator John Williams, but the AVID class will take on the responsibility in the new year. Williams, who announced that he will retire in January, wanted to ensure the program’s future. He looked for someone to take over to make sure students are not going hungry over the weekends. AVID stepped up to take over Beach Bags as a service learning project.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginia Business

New NASA tunnel could boost Va. space industry

As NASA pushes the reaches of space exploration, a new wind tunnel at the agency’s Hampton-based Langley Research Center will serve an important role in journeys beyond Mars and could also boost Virginia’s space industry. In August, NASA broke ground on its new 25,000-square-foot Flight Dynamics Research Facility...
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on. The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.
NORFOLK, VA
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Norfolk: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Norfolk, Virginia. If youre interested in art, youll want to visit the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Here you can see over 30,000 pieces of art dating back over 5,000 years. Youll also want to check out the Battleship Wisconsin, the largest...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of these places are highly praised for their exquisite service and amazing food.
VIRGINIA STATE
13newsnow.com

Riverside Healthcare dresses babies in 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween costumes

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families welcoming new babies at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a sweet treat this week: staff dressed their little ones up in knitted Halloween costumes. "With the theme of 'Barnyard Bash,' families experienced a few oink-oink’s here, moo-moo’s there, and a couple little farmers to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Chesapeake: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Chesapeake, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Chesapeake Virginia. The city of Chesapeake is located in Virginia. As of the 2020 census, its population was 249,422. It is the second most populous independent city in Virginia and the tenth largest city in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city is located in the...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
MaxPreps

High school football: Social media reaction to Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith beating Western Branch 2-0

We've seen some wild high school football scores this season, including a couple of teams topping the 100-point mark and a 77-76 shootout out in California earlier this month. But none of those were quite as shocking as perennial Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) doing the nearly impossible and beating rival Western Branch (Chesapeake) 2-0 – the lowest possible score in a football game outside of 0-0 – on Friday night.
CHESAPEAKE, VA

