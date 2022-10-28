Read full article on original website
princessanneindy.com
District 2 trio seeking School Board seat discuss direction of education in Virginia Beach
Ed. — From the Sunday, Oct. 16, print edition. BACK BAY— The three candidates running to represent the new District 2 on the Virginia Beach School Board discussed their priorities for city schools during a forum on Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Creeds Ruritan Community Complex. School Board...
olhscurrent.org
AVID class adopts Beach Bags
For nine years, Beach Bags has been run by student activity coordinator John Williams, but the AVID class will take on the responsibility in the new year. Williams, who announced that he will retire in January, wanted to ensure the program’s future. He looked for someone to take over to make sure students are not going hungry over the weekends. AVID stepped up to take over Beach Bags as a service learning project.
Virginia Business
New NASA tunnel could boost Va. space industry
As NASA pushes the reaches of space exploration, a new wind tunnel at the agency’s Hampton-based Langley Research Center will serve an important role in journeys beyond Mars and could also boost Virginia’s space industry. In August, NASA broke ground on its new 25,000-square-foot Flight Dynamics Research Facility...
Newport News middle school evacuated because of lab incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Crittenden Middle School in Newport News was evacuated Monday morning. Michelle Price, a spokeswoman for the school division, said something went wrong when a teacher was doing an experiment in one of the school's labs. Smoke ended up filling the classroom and then going into the hallway.
Pharrell’s non-profit invites local educators and community to attend Mighty Dream for free
According to a press release, YELLOW, whose mission is to even the odds through education, will be offering free education and community programming for free during the Mighty Dream Forum that takes place November 1-3.
William & Mary professors measure segregation of voting districts
Two William and Mary professors created a tool to measure racial segregation in voting districts across the nation.
Newport News student says she was suspended for turning in a boxcutter
The student who wished not to be named said that it all started on the bus ride to school Thursday morning when another student was seen with a boxcutter in hand.
NSU students alarmed by wave of on-campus car break-ins
NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Norfolk State University are growing tired of car break-ins happening on campus. One victim told 13News Now it's a worsening problem that the university needs to tackle head-on. The student, who wanted to stay anonymous for fear of retribution, said the car break-ins, for one, pose safety concerns. She said she has noticed the issue this semester especially.
Long-awaited Aquaplex opens in Hampton after construction delays
Hampton's new Aquaplex celebrated its grand opening Saturday. It was a long-awaited opening due to construction delays.
13newsnow.com
Riverside Healthcare dresses babies in 'Barnyard Bash' Halloween costumes
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Families welcoming new babies at Riverside Regional Medical Center got a sweet treat this week: staff dressed their little ones up in knitted Halloween costumes. "With the theme of 'Barnyard Bash,' families experienced a few oink-oink’s here, moo-moo’s there, and a couple little farmers to...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Suffolk announces playground replacement project at Planter’s Park
The demolition of the existing playground equipment will be completed on Oct. 27 and the new playground installation will begin the week of Oct. 31.
Virginia pastor investigated for campaigning during church services
A Virginia pastor who is running for a City Council seat is being investigated by local authorities for allegedly campaigning and soliciting donations during church services.
MaxPreps
High school football: Social media reaction to Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith beating Western Branch 2-0
We've seen some wild high school football scores this season, including a couple of teams topping the 100-point mark and a 77-76 shootout out in California earlier this month. But none of those were quite as shocking as perennial Virginia powerhouse Oscar Smith (Chesapeake) doing the nearly impossible and beating rival Western Branch (Chesapeake) 2-0 – the lowest possible score in a football game outside of 0-0 – on Friday night.
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank passes away
Former Newport News Mayor Joe Frank has died. Frank served as the city's first directly elected mayor in 1996 and served until he retired in June 2010.
Virginia woman surprises girls with homemade Halloween costumes
Noami, 8, and Haddie, 11, use wheelchairs, and their parents said finding a Halloween costume can sometimes be a challenge.
