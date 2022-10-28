ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lake Mead, CA USA

We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
LAS VEGAS, NV
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah

After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada

Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
CARSON CITY, NV
The Hill

Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

USPS hiring hundreds of holiday workers in northern Nevada

The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 300 workers this holiday season across northern Nevada. USPS is hiring for entry level positions including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. The starting pay for these positions ranges from $17 to $20 per hour. The postal service said the temporary positions could lead to full-time careers beyond the holidays, too.
NEVADA STATE
AZFamily

Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
ARIZONA STATE

