Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
Lake Mead, CA USA
We make trips through Lake Mead Recreational Area because we love the wildlife, landscape, and peacefulness. We travel this route between Arizona and Utah to avoid Las Vegas…and for a restroom break🤣 Purple is my favorite color and we love taking this journey together. The purple quilted heart was an awesome find. Thank you!
100 hopefuls vying for Nevada cannabis consumption lounge licenses
It seems quite a few people want to get into the business of cannabis consumption lounges. The Cannabis Compliance Board says at least 100 applications for licenses have been received.
Road Trip from Las Vegas to Utah
After the bright lights of Las Vegas, a road trip around Utah is a real contrast. Famous for its national parks, dubbed the Mighty Five, you'll enjoy outstanding scenic vistas as you travel between some of the country's most spectacular natural landmarks. The 1,400-mile road trip from Las Vegas around...
Avian flu threatens flocks throughout Nevada
Clark County officials have detected a highly contagious strain of avian flu in two dead geese at Sunset Park, and say birds at other watering holes throughout the valley are showing symptoms of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which is primarily found in waterfowl, but is a threat to backyard flocks of poultry and other birds.
Nevada Day parade brings hundreds to Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — The streets of Carson City was overflowing with kids, families, and Nevadans from all over the state for the annual parade in the state's capital Saturday morning. The event featured over 150 groups and floats, and those that came early to stake out a...
Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada
Loosely organized plans to challenge registrations en masse failed in Washoe County, a swing county that Democratic President Joe Biden won by 4.5 points in 2020. The post Republican plans to mass challenge voter registrations fall flat in Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Meet Nevada’s most famous ghost, The Lady in Red
Legend has it The Lady in Red, arguably Nevada’s most famous apparition, was a Tonopah prostitute. With Halloween around the corner, what better time to revisit – in a strictly chaste manner – her reputation. Sweet, affectionate, welcoming.
In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water
In Clayton Valley, an epicenter for lithium exploration in Nevada, a contentious legal and administrative battle rages over water rights and the laws that govern mining in the West. The post In remote Nevada valley, race for more lithium comes down to water appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Conservationists will sue officials again for failing to protect Nevada wildflower
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists who won a court order against U.S. wildlife officials say they’ll sue them again for failing to protect a Nevada wildflower whose last remaining habitat could be destroyed by a lithium mine. The Center for Biological Diversity filed a formal 60-day notice this...
Company uses Google data to predict how you will vote in Nevada’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- You've probably received the calls, maybe the emails, or even text messages from pollsters trying to get a flavor of how you're going to vote. But while you can tell them one thing, your Google search shows something else.
Nevada Senate race locked in dead heat: survey
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Republican nominee Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll released just more than a week before Election Day. Cortez Masto and Laxalt are tied, with 47 percent of likely Nevada voters backing each candidate, the...
Rent report: Increases in Nevada, but not nearly as much as other states
Rent increases in Nevada, including the Las Vegas valley, have been relatively mild over the past year when compared to other states in the Rocky Mountain region, according to a recent report.
$5.2 Million Awarded To Lake Tahoe Basin For Forest Health
The Lake Tahoe Basin will be receiving more than $5 million in grant money to improve forest health and reduce wildfire risk. Funding for these grants comes from the State of California's 2021 wildfire package.
Poll worker security a concern in Nevada ahead of 2022 Midterm Election
As the Midterm Election approaches, so do concerns about poll workers' security as they process your vote. Counties in Nevada have increased security measures at tabulation sites and polling places.
USPS hiring hundreds of holiday workers in northern Nevada
The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 300 workers this holiday season across northern Nevada. USPS is hiring for entry level positions including letter carriers, rural route carriers, mail handlers, mail processing clerks and retail clerks. The starting pay for these positions ranges from $17 to $20 per hour. The postal service said the temporary positions could lead to full-time careers beyond the holidays, too.
USPS in northern Nevada Hiring 300 employees for holiday season
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Strong winter storm heading to metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Halloweekend! What an ideal forecast for folks who are celebrating Halloween today. It was dry and sunny with warm temps in the 80s. If you are headed out tonight, you’ll need a sweater because temperatures will be falling quickly into the 60s and 50s here in the Valley. Across Arizona, we’re seeing some high clouds up north. Otherwise, dry conditions and temps are already in the 50s.
