Getting things done island-style
I want to express my utmost appreciation to Marguerite Donnelly and The Mary D. Fund for their recent donation to an islander who was in great need of an expensive piece of medical equipment. After literally days on the phone with various suppliers with no success, one call to Marguerite was all it took to make it happen.
The open hearts behind Helping Hands
“They are smiles of relief borne out of anxiety that simply should not be.”. Anxiety makes it difficult to get through a day, or sleep at night. Symptoms include feelings of nervousness, panic and fear as well as sweating and a rapid heartbeat. Now imagine the very reason for the...
Write-ins for School Committee
Charlie (Charles) Weber and Persephone Brown would like to let the community know that we have chosen to run for the two open seats on the School Committee this election, by way of a write-in ballot. We have both been working with the Block Island School Committee over the past one and four year(s) respectively and would like to continue to serve our community in this way.
Enriching our lives
In honor of the humpback whale that recently washed ashore on Mansion Beach, I painted this young whale successfully migrating past Block Island. It is quite sad when one of these majestic animals does not complete its yearly migration, and when this happens, it is like a painful migraine: we all feel the loss of a beautiful animal. Yet even in the midst of our sorrow, there is hope for the future of humpback whales. Since protective measures were implemented in the 1970s, humpback numbers have steadily increased. It is estimated that when they were still ruthlessly hunted, the population sank as low as 10,000 animals. Today, scientists believe there are more than 80,000 humpbacks swimming the seas; but we must continue to protect them and – all the denizens of the deep – so they can continue to brighten and enrich our lives.
Ulric & Beatrice Cyr: Block Island Power couple and the resurrection of the Surf Hotel
For nearly two decades one of the grand hotels of Block Island sat empty. All the while, the Surf Hotel (known today as the Block Island Beach House) was exposed to 17 winters of wind, snow and nor’easters. After the incredible, busy summer seasons of the last three years, it is hard to imagine the hibernation of Block Island tourism in the early 1950s. During this time, tourism was so slow on the island that the Surf Hotel sat vacant for 17 summers. This grand structure encapsulates the narrative of the ebb and flow of the history of tourism on Block Island, with it peaking in the decade of the 1890s, the economic valley caused by the combination of the Depression and World War II (during which her doors were closed from 1941-1955) and the dramatic rebound of tourism in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Essential skills
I’m thankful that Barbara MacMullan, Harold Hatfield, and Andrew Transue are running for openings on the Block Island Land Trust. They’re totally committed to its vital mission. And all provide essential skills and stability to the community. Having said that, I want to praise its chairperson, Barbara MacMullan,...
