In honor of the humpback whale that recently washed ashore on Mansion Beach, I painted this young whale successfully migrating past Block Island. It is quite sad when one of these majestic animals does not complete its yearly migration, and when this happens, it is like a painful migraine: we all feel the loss of a beautiful animal. Yet even in the midst of our sorrow, there is hope for the future of humpback whales. Since protective measures were implemented in the 1970s, humpback numbers have steadily increased. It is estimated that when they were still ruthlessly hunted, the population sank as low as 10,000 animals. Today, scientists believe there are more than 80,000 humpbacks swimming the seas; but we must continue to protect them and – all the denizens of the deep – so they can continue to brighten and enrich our lives.

2 DAYS AGO