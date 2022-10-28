ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Uprise RI

The Battle for Ward 9: Providence City Council Candidate Forum

Complete forum video followed by direct links to each question and answer asked at the forum:. Question 1. Why do you want to represent Ward 9 on the Council? What are the key issues you want to address and what skills and abilities would you bring to the role as City Councilor?
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayoral Candidate Joe Polisena Jr. addresses six hot town issues

Joe Polisena Jr.'s answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. More of a concern than traffic is speeding, particularly in residential neighborhoods. I think it’s imperative to continue to work with the police department to strategically place officers in high speeding locations and deploy speed calming devices in neighborhoods that need them.
JOHNSTON, RI
reportertoday.com

Is anyone listening? October 27, 2022 - Take aways from the Special Town Meeting held on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Because over 600 signatures were collected to support the meeting, it does not mean 600 voters support the project. To the gentleman who believes the library is an extension of our school district. Please know if the library had the money the school district has which is 10 million-dollars over the state net required, they would have ½ the funding needed for the new library project as presented.
SEEKONK, MA
mybackyardnews.com

LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED

Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?

The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
JOHNSTON, RI
wgbh.org

In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test

Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
Turnto10.com

Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum

(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Providence’s homeless population calling for change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
nrinow.news

Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years

BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall

PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall.  12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape.  No other details have been released at this time.  This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]

