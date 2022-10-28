Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Neighbors Rescue Pets From Killingly House FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Major Accident Closes I-395 Northbound in KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Uprise RI
The Battle for Ward 9: Providence City Council Candidate Forum
Complete forum video followed by direct links to each question and answer asked at the forum:. Question 1. Why do you want to represent Ward 9 on the Council? What are the key issues you want to address and what skills and abilities would you bring to the role as City Councilor?
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayoral Candidate Joe Polisena Jr. addresses six hot town issues
Joe Polisena Jr.'s answers to six of Johnston's burning questions:. More of a concern than traffic is speeding, particularly in residential neighborhoods. I think it’s imperative to continue to work with the police department to strategically place officers in high speeding locations and deploy speed calming devices in neighborhoods that need them.
reportertoday.com
Is anyone listening? October 27, 2022 - Take aways from the Special Town Meeting held on Monday, October 24, 2022.
Because over 600 signatures were collected to support the meeting, it does not mean 600 voters support the project. To the gentleman who believes the library is an extension of our school district. Please know if the library had the money the school district has which is 10 million-dollars over the state net required, they would have ½ the funding needed for the new library project as presented.
mybackyardnews.com
LITTLE COMPTON, RHODE ISLAND OP-ED
Love Wins Coastal has sought to support our community’s needs related to LGBTQ+ issues since its founding. Pike’s Peak tomorrow afternoon, October 30, at 2pm. We believe that the best way to do this is through relentless positivity in our programs and outreach, including compassionate responses to those who disagree with us. That belief does not mean that we will not draw attention to actions that harm LGBTQ+ community and its allies.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politicians in Rhode Island to provide us with more information on topics of interest. As the elections approach, Paolino talks this week with Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, who has served as Mayor of Woonsocket for several years until a few weeks ago when the City Council took a vote to dismiss her, referencing an obscure clause in the Woonsocket City Charter.
johnstonsunrise.net
How will your mayoral options extinguish Johnston’s burning questions?
The race to become Johnston’s next mayor is nearly over. Three candidates for the office will be on town ballots: Joseph M. Polisena Jr., a Democrat, will face Independent candidates Karen E. Cappelli Chadwick and Brenda Lynn Leone. The Johnston Sun Rise reached out to the three candidates vying...
ABC6.com
‘Let’s make history’: Woonsocket residents push for write-in mayoral candidate
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A small coalition of Woonsocket residents are leading a charge to elect city councilwoman Denise Sierra as mayor through write-in votes, after the removal of former Mayor Lisa-Baldelli Hunt. Sierra brought complaints against Baldelli-Hunt to the council, outlining accusations of failure to perform mayoral duties....
wgbh.org
In Bristol County sheriff’s race, a top Trumpist faces a test
Embracing former President Donald Trump doesn’t usually pay off in Massachusetts politics, but the Bristol County Sheriff’s contest may be an exception. Thomas Hodgson, who’s had the job for a quarter century, turned himself into a high-profile Trump ally even before the former president’s inauguration — and he’s sticking with that M.O. as he seeks a fifth full term, casting himself as a bulwark against encroaching leftist decline and disorder.
Turnto10.com
Only one candidate participates in Bristol County sheriff's forum
(WJAR) — A forum was held Thursday night in the race of Bristol County sheriff, but only one candidate attended. Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, the Democratic candidate running for the office, attended virtually after testing positive for COVID-19. The hosts of the forum said incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson declined...
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
ABC6.com
Providence’s homeless population calling for change
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kennedy Plaza is the city’s main transportation hub, with busses consistently coming in and out, bringing people to where they need to go. But many have found themselves in Kennedy Plaza, with nowhere else to go. They’re living on the streets, sleeping on busses,...
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who won the sheriff debate?
Instant Poll: Hodgson or Heroux – who do you think won the Bristol County sheriff debate?
fallriverreporter.com
Liberty Utilities, Ferreira Construction announce road work taking place for week of October 31st
Fifth St. – Near intersection of Hartwell St. Hillside St. – At Linden St. Maple St. – Heading west from High St. towards N. Main St. Prospect Street – Between Shawmut St. and cemetery entrance. Prospect Street at Highland Avenue (Saturday work – Installing new gas...
ABC6.com
Health care workers for 2 Rhode Island hospitals, hospice center authorize 10-day strike notice
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The union representing health care workers at two Rhode Island hospitals and a hospice center issued a 10-day strike notice on Thursday. The United Nurses and Allied Professionals and Prospect represents workers at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, and Prospect Home Health and Hospice.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
fallriverreporter.com
Southeastern Massachusetts roadway ranked one of the most haunted roads in the northeast
Halloween is one of the country’s most popular holidays. Some like to celebrate by trick-or-treating, holding a party, or venturing to a scary haunted house. AAA has released their short list of “The Most Haunted Roads in the Northeast” and a local road made the cut. Route...
Temporary ramp installed as 6/10 connector project continues
RIDOT said the change represents a "significant milestone" since it's the last section being moved off the old infrastructure.
Police investigate stabbing outside Providence City Hall
PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WPRI) — Police say they are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night outside Providence City Hall. 12 News was on scene and saw several police officers and detectives putting up crime scene tape. No other details have been released at this time. This is a breaking news story, and we will continue to update […]
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Tiverton road to be closed for bridge replacement
RIDOT announced the bridge that carries the roadway over the Sin and Flesh Brook will be closed beginning the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 9.
