Annual Three Rivers Kiwanis Veterans Day dinner
MILO — After several years of interruption, Veterans Day will again be celebrated by the Three Rivers Kiwanis of Milo-Brownville with a turkey dinner for all local veterans and their families. This year it will be held on Friday, Nov. 11 in the Penquis Valley School cafeteria.The doors will open at 11 a.m. and at 11:45 a.m. there will be a POW/MIA ceremony put on jointly by the Milo and Brownville Junction American Legion posts. The dinner will be served at noon.
12 Days of Gratitude drive fights food insecurity
GREENVILLE — Northern Light CA Dean Hospital employees are joining the Moosehead Lake Kiwanis Club in fighting food insecurity in Greenville and surrounding communities by holding a 12 Days of Gratitude food drive from Nov. 1-12. The community is invited to participate by dropping off items at collection boxes at Indian Hill Trading Post and in the CA Dean Hospital Lobby.
Lou Sidell will do what is best for people
Integrity, honesty, experience, and bipartisanship. That is what describes W. Louis “Lou” Sidell and what he will bring to the residents of Piscataquis County if he is elected to the Maine House of Representatives. His experience and credibility working in the State Planning Office and as a member of the Guilford Planning Board and Guilford Comprehensive Planning Committee shows his ability to work with government and its many complexities, even winning the William Twarog Award for his excellence in planning.
BINGHAM, Maine — The Bingham Fire Department is asking for the public's assistance to help a family after a fire destroyed their home Saturday. In a Facebook post, the department is asking for hygiene items, clothing for young boys, toys, and other household items. You can message fire officials through Facebook to coordinate a drop-off.
2 candidates are running for District 30 in Maine House of Representatives
Two candidates are running to represent District 30 in the Maine House of Representatives. Voters will decide which of the candidates — Republican James White or Democrat W. Louis “Lou” Sidell — will earn a seat during the election Tuesday, Nov. 8. White and Sidell, who...
A pickup truck carrying a family of five crashed in Madison, killing one child, and leaving the others with various injuries. For a family of five, a trip to visit friends in Hartland turned tragic when their pickup crashed on Thursday night. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office says a Ford F-150 driven by 30-year-old Robert Simonds was driving shortly after 11:00 Thursday night on the White School House Road in Madison. For some reason, the pickup veered off the road, about a half-mile from the intersection with Russell Road, and struck a large tree. The child's mother, 28-year-old Ashley Corson and Simonds both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
Two People Charged With Trafficking After Drug Bust in Palmyra, Maine
A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials for making meth at two properties in Palmyra. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says that following a month-long investigation, police and drug enforcement agents executed search warrants on Thursday at 115 and 135 Wyman Road.
Orono stuns top-seeded Dexter to advance to regional final
DEXTER — Jack Brewer threw seven touchdowns to lead the Red Riots to the upset victory, defeating Dexter 61-22 in the 8-Man Small School North semifinals in Dexter on Saturday afternoon. The win advances Orono to the regional final against No. 2 Stearns (7-1) next Friday, Nov. 4. “This...
