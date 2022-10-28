Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Your Canadian Coins Could Be Worth Up To $400K & This TikToker Has A Quick Way To Find Out
It turns out you might have a Canadian coin in your piggy bank that's worth around $400,000, and this person on TikTok shared exactly how to spot one. The TikToker in Alberta said that there are dimes and pennies in circulation that are worth much more than one would think, and it's not even hard to see if you have one.
"As A Frugal Dutch Person, This Mesmerizes Me": People From All Around The World Are Sharing Their Favorite Aspect Of American Life And Culture
"As a frugal Dutch person, this mesmerizes me, and I'm very sad it's not as acceptable here."
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Twitter to Peloton.
Elon Musk has reportedly ordered layoffs at Twitter. The move comes amid rising firings across industries as business growth slows and costs increase.
Narcity
A Coffee Shop In Toronto Was Hit With 8 Public Health Infractions & 2 Involved 'Pests'
If you are a Second Cup lover, you may want to be wary of which location you're visiting. A Second Cup location in Toronto was hit with eight DineSafe infractions and received a conditional pass on October 27. A conditional pass notice is issued when "one or more significant infractions...
Narcity
6 Tourist Attractions In Toronto That Are Super Underrated & 2 That Pretty Much Suck
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. There is no shortage of things to do in Toronto for locals and visitors alike, but not all of them are actually worth your money or your precious time in the city.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Revoking Citizenship, Toronto's Best Mexican Food & More
Off The Top: Most of us are already well aware that the best way to modify your meal at Tim Hortons is to stand up, walk outside and find somewhere else to eat entirely. The next best hacks for improving your Timmies lunch — like grilling your honey dip donut — can be found right here.
Narcity
12-Hour Blizzard In Nunavut Is A 'Reminder' Of What's Coming For The Rest Of Canada This Winter
Winter is coming, Canada! A 12-hour blizzard seen in northern Canada is a "stark reminder" of what's to come down south, according to experts. According to The Weather Network, an intense winter storm in Nunavut serves as a "chilling" sign of what's in store for the rest of the country come the winter season.
Narcity
New King Charles Coins Show What Canada's New Money Might Look Like (PHOTOS)
The U.K.'s Royal Mint has begun manufacturing the first circulating coins featuring King Charles III, and the design could give some insight into what Canada's new coins will look like. The official U.K. coin maker announced on Friday that the first coins with the new king's effigy will be a...
Comments / 0