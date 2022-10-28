Read full article on original website
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
Gisele Bundchen’s Most Recent Tweet About Tom Brady Has Absolutely Savage Responses
While Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady’s marriage is currently in the spotlight, the supermodel’s most recent tweet about her husband and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers now has absolutely savage responses. In early September, Gisele Bundchen took to her Twitter account to share her support for her husband and...
Antonio Brown explains why he is selling disrespectful Gisele T-shirt
Even though Tom Brady has been nothing but supportive, at least publicly, of Antonio Brown, that did not stop Brown from making some disrespectful moves in response to Brady’s divorce. Brown is selling a T-shirt featuring a photo of Gisele Bundchen hugging him after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super...
NBC Sports
Watch 49ers fans invade 'Rams' House' with sea of red, gold
The 49ers have eight road games on their schedule this season. It just feels more like seven. As is custom since the Los Angeles Rams moved to Inglewood from St. Louis in 2016, a passionate sea of 49ers Faithful overwhelmed SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. There appeared to be more...
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
Kenny Pickett was not pleased with the Pittsburgh Steelers' preparation.
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NBC Sports
How CMC proved to 49ers he could execute halfback pass
As the 49ers pondered Thursday whether or not their new running back, Christian McCaffrey, was capable of faking the Los Angeles Rams out with a halfback pass, the team didn’t have to wait long for confirmation. It had been four years since the former Carolina Panther let it fly...
NBC Sports
Commanders accuse Colts owner Jim Irsay of continuing violations of NFL Constitution
Colts owner Jim Irsay keeps talking about Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. On Saturday, Snyder’s team issued its strongest remarks yet in response to the latest comments from Irsay. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Irsay continues to behave in a way that clearly is in violation of the Constitution of the...
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Sports
Why 49ers are NFL's 'scariest' team in Orlovsky's eyes
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and … the 49ers?. After their dominant 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky certainly thinks so. The former NFL quarterback ranked the league’s top five scariest teams Monday on “First...
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs torches Green Bay secondary on TD catch on SNF
Stefon Diggs made the Green Bay Packers’ secondary pay on Sunday Night Football. Diggs got the separation he needed as Josh Allen threaded a great pass to him for six. Diggs was seen talking trash to Packers’ DB Jaire Alexander before the game. Alexander wasn’t covering Diggs this time, but it didn’t matter. Allen threw a 26-yard strike to Diggs for the score.
Yardbarker
Stefon Diggs 'Finishes' Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Future Job News
It remains to be seen when Tom Brady will actually retire from playing football. Brady, 45, chose to come out of retirement and play another season for the Bucs this year. Many assumed this would be his final year on the field, but perhaps following his divorce from Gisele Bundchen, he'll be even more committed to football.
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft shines spotlight on antisemitism in ad on NFL broadcasts
NFL fans urged to "Stand Up To Jewish Hate" in 30-second spot that aired during Sunday's games.
NBC Sports
How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade
It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe early in the second quarter of Monday's loss to the Chicago Bears, one NFL general manager told Audacy's Jason La Canfora he believes New England could make Jones available for trade next offseason.
NBC Sports
Zac Taylor: I’m confident Monday night’s performance isn’t who we are
The Bengals lost their first two games of the season, but they appeared to have righted the ship after winning four of their next five. That impression changed after Monday night’s game in Cleveland. The Browns beat the Bengals convincingly on both sides of the ball and got a 32-13 home win as a result of their efforts.
NBC Sports
Cowboys add Malik Davis, Qadree Ollison to roster with Ezekiel Elliott doubtful to play
The Cowboys haven’t officially ruled Ezekiel Elliott out for Sunday’s game against the Bears, but their roster moves on Saturday make it all but certain that Elliott will be inactive. According to multiple reports, Dallas added a pair of running backs to the active roster on Saturday. Malik...
