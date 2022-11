Midway through the second overtime period, forward Hope Rose drove the ball into the circle and around Huskies goalie Cheyenne Sprecher who came off her line. Rose’s shot missed, but midfielder Bibi Donraadt tapped the ball into the empty net to give No. 2 Maryland field hockey (16-2, B1G 7-1) a 2-1 double-overtime victory against No. 13 UConn (11-6, 5-2) in the regular season finale.

