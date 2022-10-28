ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Observer

Fall Sports Playoff Update: NCHSAA soccer, volleyball, tennis; NCISAA scores, schedule

By Steve Lyttle
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7QhN_0iq74Qx200

Here are scores, pairings for the NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs.

NCHSAA Playoffs

BOYS’ SOCCER

Class 4A

Monday’s first round

West

Northern Guilford (10-10) at Weddington (16-2-1)

South Mecklenburg (14-5-2) at Cuthbertson (9-7-3)

West Cabarrus (13-9) at Watauga (11-8-1)

Sun Valley (11-7-3) at Hough (14-6-1)

West Forsyth (10-9-4) at T.C. Roberson (14-3-3)

East Forsyth (11-4-3) at Myers Park (15-3)

Marvin Ridge (7-7-4) at Asheville (15-4-2)

North Mecklenburg (15-4-2) at Lake Norman (16-2-4)

Mount Tabor (9-7-5) at Northwest Guilford (19-2-1)

Southwest Guilford (14-6-1) at Charlotte Catholic (13-6-1)

Mooresville (11-10-2) at R.J. Reynolds (17-3-2)

Grimsley (12-8-1) at Cox Mill (15-2-5)

Porter Ridge (11-9-1) at Ardrey Kell (13-4-1)

Independence (11-8) at A.C. Reynolds (17-1-4)

Garinger (17-5) at Hickory Ridge (13-4-2)

South Caldwell (11-5-3) at Providence (18-2-1)

East

Wake Forest (7-12-6) at Hoggard (20-1-1)

Ashley (12-8-2) at Topsail (13-6-2)

Broughton (8-6-5) at Heritage (14-5-2)

Northern Durham (10-6-3) at Pinecrest (11-7-2)

Green Level (9-9-5) at Cardinal Gibbons (12-5-3)

Chapel Hill (9-7-4) at Jordan (14-2-2)

Apex (15-6-2) at Green Hope (17-3)

Fuquay-Varina (11-9-2) at Lumberton (23-2)

Wakefield (11-8-2) at Holly Springs (16-2-3)

Leesville Road (11-5-4) at New Hanover (14-4-2)

Athens Drive (9-8-3) at Cleveland (19-2-1)

Enloe (10-3-6) at Laney (18-2-1)

Clayton (12-6-4) at D.H. Conley (15-3-1)

Apex Friendship (9-10-1) at Overhills (11-7-2)

Millbrook (15-2-6) at Middle Creek (14-5-2)

Corinth Holders (10-8-2) at East Chapel Hill (18-2)

Class 3A

Monday’s first round

West

West Mecklenburg (1-11-1) at Asheboro (19-1-2)

West Henderson (10-8-4) at Stuart Cramer (11-8-2)

West Iredell (6-11-2) at Atkins (12-10)

South Rowan (14-7-1) at Central Academy (8-13-1)

Ashe County (9-10-2) at Franklin (13-4-2)

North Lincoln (9-10-2) at St. Stephens (13-4-1)

East Henderson (10-9-2) at South Point (14-4-2)

North Buncombe (8-12-1) at East Lincoln (15-4-3)

Montgomery Central (9-9) at Hibriten (16-3-3)

Fred T. Foard (8-11-3) at Pisgah (12-9-3)

Oak Grove (8-12-2) at Concord (19-1-3)

North Iredell (10-11) at Ledford (14-5-3)

Clyde Erwin (11-10-1) at Enka (10-8-3)

Smoky Mountain (6-8-5) at Hickory (16-2-3)

North Gaston (13-6-2) at North Henderson (7-5-7)

Northeast Guilford (13-6-2) at Forestview (17-1)

East

East Wake (8-7-4) at Williams (18-1-2)

Southern Durham (15-6) at Currituck County (6-7-2)

White Oak (11-9-2) at Jacksonville (13-7-2)

Southern Lee (10-10) at C.B. Aycock (16-2-2)

Southern Wayne (10-8-4) at Southern Nash (19-3)

Orange (11-9) at J.H. Rose (14-3-2)

Northern Nash (10-5-1) at Western Alamance (14-4-2)

Eastern Alamance (9-8) at Croatan (12-4-2)

South Brunswick (4-10-2) at Terry Sanford (21-2)

Dixon (9-7-4) at Harnett Central (15-5)

Jacksonville Northside (8-11-2) at Carrboro (14-5)

Northwood (8-11-2) at Swansboro (18-4)

Fike (10-8-3) at Lee County (16-5-3)

Franklinton (12-8) at Cape Fear (16-7-1)

Durham School of Arts (13-6) at Triton (15-7-2)

North Brunswick (7-12-1) at First Flight (12-2-2

Class 2A

Monday’s first round

West

North Wilkes (9-11-1) at Pine Lake Prep (17-3)

Lincoln Charter (9-9-3) at Surry Central (12-7-2)

Walkertown (8-6) at Shelby (16-3-2)

Salisbury (12-8) at East Davidson (17-3-1)

Morehead (9-6-3) at Newton-Conover (16-3-1)

Brevard (9-8-2) at Trinity (15-4-2)

Community School of Davidson (8-11-3) at McMichael (14-3)

Southwestern Randolph (7-11-2) at Hendersonville (14-2-3)

West Stokes (7-12-2) at Bandys (17-3)

Lincolnton (10-11-1) at North Forsyth (15-5-2)

West Davidson (15-5) at Forest Hills (11-10-1)

Randleman (7-11-1) at Jay M. Robinson (19-2-1)

West Stanly (14-6-1) at C.D. Owen (16-2-1)

West Caldwell (11-8-1) at Patton (16-4-1)

Monroe (9-10-3) at Wheatmore (18-0-4)

East

Goldsboro (7-9) at Franklin Academy (17-1-3)

Camden County (14-8) at John A. Holmes (12-6-2)

Northeastern (9-10-2) at Bunn (11-3)

Raleigh Charter (6-8-1) at Heide Trask (11-9-2)

Graham (6-7-4) at Spring Creek (15-4-2)

Farmville Central (9-5) at Research Triangle (14-4-3)

North Pitt (12-6-2) at Washington (17-4)

East Duplin (8-11-3) at Clinton (17-2-3)

East Bladen (8-9) at Manteo (13-2-3)

St. Pauls (10-8-3) at Wallace-Rose Hill (13-6-2)

Southwest Onslow (7-8-4) at Jordan-Matthews (16-9-1)

Midway (9-8-1) at East Carteret (2-12)

North Lenoir (8-12-1) at Greene Central (17-4)

N.C. School of Science and Math (4-10-3) at Granville Central (17-4)

Red Springs (8-5) at North Johnston (17-4-1)

Seaforth (8-8) at James Kenan (20-0-1)

Class 1A

Monday’s first round

West

South Stanly (4-10-1) at Christ the King (13-3-5)

Starmount 913-6-1) at Carver (8-6)

Bethany Community (6-12-1) at Mountain Heritage (10-2-1)

Mountain Island Charter (3-15-1) at Corvian Community (8-10-2)

Murphy (7-8-2) at Highlands (13-3-1)

Highland Tech (8-7-4) at Union Academy (14-3-1)

Swain County (11-10) at Blue Ridge (12-3-1)

Thomasville (5-14-2) at Bishop McGuinness (13-4-3)

Cherryville (8-10) at Gray Stone Day (13-3-1)

Uwharrie Charter (7-9) at South Stokes (13-6-2)

Hayesville (5-6-3) at Eastern Randolph (10-5)

Piedmont Community Charter (7-7-4) at Bradford Prep (10-7-3)

Cornerstone Charter (7-11-1) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-5-2)

Queens Grant Charter (10-9) at Langtree Charter (10-4-3)

Elkin (12-9) at N.C. Leadership Academy (12-6-2)

Albemarle (5-11) at Mount Airy (20-0-1)

East

Columbia (0-16) at Rosewood (18-2)

Gates County (10-7) at Woods Charter (7-11-2)

Roxboro Community (5-13-3) at Perquimans (10-6)

Martin Riverside (3-16) at Cape Hatteras (7-3-1)

Clover Garden (3-14-1) at Southside (16-4)

Bear Grass Charter (5-12) at East Wake Academy (10-8)

Union (4-13-1) at North Duplin (12-8-1)

Excelsior Academy (0-12) at River Mill Academy (16-5-1)

West Columbus (2-10) at Pender (16-4-1)

Triangle Math & Science (5-10-3) at Vance Charter (10-10-2)

Lejeune (2-8-2) at North Moore (9-4-2)

Lakewood (3-15-1) at Eno River Academy (15-3-2)

Chatham Charter (3-13-1) at Falls Lake Academy (9-8-1)

Oxford Prep (4-14-2) at Hobbton (14-6)

Henderson Collegiate (6-10-1) at Neuse Charter (8-9)

North East Carolina Prep (0-6-1) at Voyager Academy (12-1-4)

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Class 4A

Monday’s quarterfinals

West

Marvin Ridge (15-1) at Page (18-0)

Ardrey Kell (15-4) at Myers Park (17-0)

East

Apex Friendship (15-3) at New Hanover (21-0)

Hoggard (16-3) at Green Hope (16-0)

Class 3A

Monday’s quarterfinals

West

West Henderson (12-4) at Lake Norman Charter (19-1)

East Lincoln (14-2) at Franklin (16-0)

East

Carrboro (16-4) at Cape Fear (15-1)

Fike (19-1) at Rocky Mount (16-0)

Class 2A

Monday’s quarterfinals

West

East Surry (15-1) at Salisbury (17-0)

West Lincoln (17-2) at Hendersonville (14-1)

East

N.C. School of Science and Math (6-2) at Raleigh Charter (11-2)

East Carteret (9-7) at Greene Central (19-3)

Class 1A

Monday’s quarterfinals

West

Highland Tech (12-3) at Mount Airy (18-1)

Gray Stone Day (16-2) at Bishop McGuinness (16-1)

East

Voyager Academy (9-5) at Bear Grass Charter (11-1)

Chatham Charter (11-6) at Chatham Central (15-3)

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

South Iredell (18-8) at Hough (24-3), 1

Sun Valley (27-2) at Watauga (23-2), 2

East

Cardinal Gibbons (18-6) at Middle Creek (24-2), 2

Green Level (25-2) at Millbrook (26-1), 1

Class 3A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

North Henderson (25-3) at North Iredell (30-0), 7

Fred T. Foard (21-7) at Kings Mountain (27-2), 2

East

Cape Fear (22-3) at J.H. Rose (26-1), 2

Hunt (23-4) at Cedar Ridge (24-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

East Surry (24-3) at McMichael (34-3), 5

Brevard (22-5) at Southwestern Randolph (26-3), 2

East

Whiteville (21-6) at Midway (25-0), 4

Farmville Central (21-2) at Camden County (23-2), 2

Class 1A

Saturday’s quarterfinals

West

Highland Tech (22-2) at Union Academy (25-1), 3

Bishop McGuinness (23-1) at Mountain Island Charter (19-3), 7

East

Roxboro Community (19-6) at Neuse Charter (23-3), 6

Perquimans (24-1) at Falls Lake Academy (24-1), 1

N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Boys’ soccer

Class 4A

Saturday’s state finals

Rabun Gap School (16-2-2) vs. Carmel Christian (14-1), at Cannon School, 3:30

Class 3A

Saturday’s state finals

Greensboro Day (15-5-1) at Calvary Day (18-3-1), 4

Class 2A

Thursday’s semifinals

Gaston Day 3, Caldwell Academy 0

Greenfield School 1, Carolina Friends 0

Saturday’s state finals

Gaston Day (15-2) vs. Greenfield School (18-3-1), at High Point’s Westchester Country Day, noon

Class 1A

Saturday’s state finals

Lee Christian (6-9-2) vs. Cape Fear Christian (4-9), at Faith Christian, 1

Field hockey

Saturday’s state finals

Covenant Day (10-6) at Providence Day (10-4), 1

Girls’ tennis

Class 4A

Saturday’s state finals

Charlotte Latin (13-7) vs. Charlotte Country Day (18-1), site and time TBA

Class 3A

Saturday’s state finals

Asheville School (15-1) vs. Cape Fear Academy (16-2), at Cary Tennis Park, time TBA

Class 2A

Saturday’s state finals

Gaston Day (17-0) vs. Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill (16-2), at Cary Tennis Park, time TBA

Class 1A

Saturday’s state finals

Cape Fear Christian (14-1) vs. Oakwood School (11-2), at Faith Christian, time TBA

Volleyball

Class 4A

Saturday’s state finals

Cannon School (21-5) at North Raleigh Christian (26-0), 3

Class 3A

Saturday’s state finals

Wake Christian (23-8) at Asheville Christian (23-0), 2

Class 2A

Thursday’s semifinals

Davidson Day def. Trinity Academy 3-1

University Christian def. Fayetteville Christian 3-0

Saturday’s state finals

University Christian (23-3) at Davidson Day (24-8), 1:30

Class 1A

Saturday’s state finals

Albemarle School (21-6) at Pungo Christian (25-4), 1

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
453
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy