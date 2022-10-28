Fall Sports Playoff Update: NCHSAA soccer, volleyball, tennis; NCISAA scores, schedule
Here are scores, pairings for the NCHSAA and NCISAA playoffs.
NCHSAA Playoffs
BOYS’ SOCCER
Class 4A
Monday’s first round
West
Northern Guilford (10-10) at Weddington (16-2-1)
South Mecklenburg (14-5-2) at Cuthbertson (9-7-3)
West Cabarrus (13-9) at Watauga (11-8-1)
Sun Valley (11-7-3) at Hough (14-6-1)
West Forsyth (10-9-4) at T.C. Roberson (14-3-3)
East Forsyth (11-4-3) at Myers Park (15-3)
Marvin Ridge (7-7-4) at Asheville (15-4-2)
North Mecklenburg (15-4-2) at Lake Norman (16-2-4)
Mount Tabor (9-7-5) at Northwest Guilford (19-2-1)
Southwest Guilford (14-6-1) at Charlotte Catholic (13-6-1)
Mooresville (11-10-2) at R.J. Reynolds (17-3-2)
Grimsley (12-8-1) at Cox Mill (15-2-5)
Porter Ridge (11-9-1) at Ardrey Kell (13-4-1)
Independence (11-8) at A.C. Reynolds (17-1-4)
Garinger (17-5) at Hickory Ridge (13-4-2)
South Caldwell (11-5-3) at Providence (18-2-1)
East
Wake Forest (7-12-6) at Hoggard (20-1-1)
Ashley (12-8-2) at Topsail (13-6-2)
Broughton (8-6-5) at Heritage (14-5-2)
Northern Durham (10-6-3) at Pinecrest (11-7-2)
Green Level (9-9-5) at Cardinal Gibbons (12-5-3)
Chapel Hill (9-7-4) at Jordan (14-2-2)
Apex (15-6-2) at Green Hope (17-3)
Fuquay-Varina (11-9-2) at Lumberton (23-2)
Wakefield (11-8-2) at Holly Springs (16-2-3)
Leesville Road (11-5-4) at New Hanover (14-4-2)
Athens Drive (9-8-3) at Cleveland (19-2-1)
Enloe (10-3-6) at Laney (18-2-1)
Clayton (12-6-4) at D.H. Conley (15-3-1)
Apex Friendship (9-10-1) at Overhills (11-7-2)
Millbrook (15-2-6) at Middle Creek (14-5-2)
Corinth Holders (10-8-2) at East Chapel Hill (18-2)
Class 3A
Monday’s first round
West
West Mecklenburg (1-11-1) at Asheboro (19-1-2)
West Henderson (10-8-4) at Stuart Cramer (11-8-2)
West Iredell (6-11-2) at Atkins (12-10)
South Rowan (14-7-1) at Central Academy (8-13-1)
Ashe County (9-10-2) at Franklin (13-4-2)
North Lincoln (9-10-2) at St. Stephens (13-4-1)
East Henderson (10-9-2) at South Point (14-4-2)
North Buncombe (8-12-1) at East Lincoln (15-4-3)
Montgomery Central (9-9) at Hibriten (16-3-3)
Fred T. Foard (8-11-3) at Pisgah (12-9-3)
Oak Grove (8-12-2) at Concord (19-1-3)
North Iredell (10-11) at Ledford (14-5-3)
Clyde Erwin (11-10-1) at Enka (10-8-3)
Smoky Mountain (6-8-5) at Hickory (16-2-3)
North Gaston (13-6-2) at North Henderson (7-5-7)
Northeast Guilford (13-6-2) at Forestview (17-1)
East
East Wake (8-7-4) at Williams (18-1-2)
Southern Durham (15-6) at Currituck County (6-7-2)
White Oak (11-9-2) at Jacksonville (13-7-2)
Southern Lee (10-10) at C.B. Aycock (16-2-2)
Southern Wayne (10-8-4) at Southern Nash (19-3)
Orange (11-9) at J.H. Rose (14-3-2)
Northern Nash (10-5-1) at Western Alamance (14-4-2)
Eastern Alamance (9-8) at Croatan (12-4-2)
South Brunswick (4-10-2) at Terry Sanford (21-2)
Dixon (9-7-4) at Harnett Central (15-5)
Jacksonville Northside (8-11-2) at Carrboro (14-5)
Northwood (8-11-2) at Swansboro (18-4)
Fike (10-8-3) at Lee County (16-5-3)
Franklinton (12-8) at Cape Fear (16-7-1)
Durham School of Arts (13-6) at Triton (15-7-2)
North Brunswick (7-12-1) at First Flight (12-2-2
Class 2A
Monday’s first round
West
North Wilkes (9-11-1) at Pine Lake Prep (17-3)
Lincoln Charter (9-9-3) at Surry Central (12-7-2)
Walkertown (8-6) at Shelby (16-3-2)
Salisbury (12-8) at East Davidson (17-3-1)
Morehead (9-6-3) at Newton-Conover (16-3-1)
Brevard (9-8-2) at Trinity (15-4-2)
Community School of Davidson (8-11-3) at McMichael (14-3)
Southwestern Randolph (7-11-2) at Hendersonville (14-2-3)
West Stokes (7-12-2) at Bandys (17-3)
Lincolnton (10-11-1) at North Forsyth (15-5-2)
West Davidson (15-5) at Forest Hills (11-10-1)
Randleman (7-11-1) at Jay M. Robinson (19-2-1)
West Stanly (14-6-1) at C.D. Owen (16-2-1)
West Caldwell (11-8-1) at Patton (16-4-1)
Monroe (9-10-3) at Wheatmore (18-0-4)
East
Goldsboro (7-9) at Franklin Academy (17-1-3)
Camden County (14-8) at John A. Holmes (12-6-2)
Northeastern (9-10-2) at Bunn (11-3)
Raleigh Charter (6-8-1) at Heide Trask (11-9-2)
Graham (6-7-4) at Spring Creek (15-4-2)
Farmville Central (9-5) at Research Triangle (14-4-3)
North Pitt (12-6-2) at Washington (17-4)
East Duplin (8-11-3) at Clinton (17-2-3)
East Bladen (8-9) at Manteo (13-2-3)
St. Pauls (10-8-3) at Wallace-Rose Hill (13-6-2)
Southwest Onslow (7-8-4) at Jordan-Matthews (16-9-1)
Midway (9-8-1) at East Carteret (2-12)
North Lenoir (8-12-1) at Greene Central (17-4)
N.C. School of Science and Math (4-10-3) at Granville Central (17-4)
Red Springs (8-5) at North Johnston (17-4-1)
Seaforth (8-8) at James Kenan (20-0-1)
Class 1A
Monday’s first round
West
South Stanly (4-10-1) at Christ the King (13-3-5)
Starmount 913-6-1) at Carver (8-6)
Bethany Community (6-12-1) at Mountain Heritage (10-2-1)
Mountain Island Charter (3-15-1) at Corvian Community (8-10-2)
Murphy (7-8-2) at Highlands (13-3-1)
Highland Tech (8-7-4) at Union Academy (14-3-1)
Swain County (11-10) at Blue Ridge (12-3-1)
Thomasville (5-14-2) at Bishop McGuinness (13-4-3)
Cherryville (8-10) at Gray Stone Day (13-3-1)
Uwharrie Charter (7-9) at South Stokes (13-6-2)
Hayesville (5-6-3) at Eastern Randolph (10-5)
Piedmont Community Charter (7-7-4) at Bradford Prep (10-7-3)
Cornerstone Charter (7-11-1) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (10-5-2)
Queens Grant Charter (10-9) at Langtree Charter (10-4-3)
Elkin (12-9) at N.C. Leadership Academy (12-6-2)
Albemarle (5-11) at Mount Airy (20-0-1)
East
Columbia (0-16) at Rosewood (18-2)
Gates County (10-7) at Woods Charter (7-11-2)
Roxboro Community (5-13-3) at Perquimans (10-6)
Martin Riverside (3-16) at Cape Hatteras (7-3-1)
Clover Garden (3-14-1) at Southside (16-4)
Bear Grass Charter (5-12) at East Wake Academy (10-8)
Union (4-13-1) at North Duplin (12-8-1)
Excelsior Academy (0-12) at River Mill Academy (16-5-1)
West Columbus (2-10) at Pender (16-4-1)
Triangle Math & Science (5-10-3) at Vance Charter (10-10-2)
Lejeune (2-8-2) at North Moore (9-4-2)
Lakewood (3-15-1) at Eno River Academy (15-3-2)
Chatham Charter (3-13-1) at Falls Lake Academy (9-8-1)
Oxford Prep (4-14-2) at Hobbton (14-6)
Henderson Collegiate (6-10-1) at Neuse Charter (8-9)
North East Carolina Prep (0-6-1) at Voyager Academy (12-1-4)
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Class 4A
Monday’s quarterfinals
West
Marvin Ridge (15-1) at Page (18-0)
Ardrey Kell (15-4) at Myers Park (17-0)
East
Apex Friendship (15-3) at New Hanover (21-0)
Hoggard (16-3) at Green Hope (16-0)
Class 3A
Monday’s quarterfinals
West
West Henderson (12-4) at Lake Norman Charter (19-1)
East Lincoln (14-2) at Franklin (16-0)
East
Carrboro (16-4) at Cape Fear (15-1)
Fike (19-1) at Rocky Mount (16-0)
Class 2A
Monday’s quarterfinals
West
East Surry (15-1) at Salisbury (17-0)
West Lincoln (17-2) at Hendersonville (14-1)
East
N.C. School of Science and Math (6-2) at Raleigh Charter (11-2)
East Carteret (9-7) at Greene Central (19-3)
Class 1A
Monday’s quarterfinals
West
Highland Tech (12-3) at Mount Airy (18-1)
Gray Stone Day (16-2) at Bishop McGuinness (16-1)
East
Voyager Academy (9-5) at Bear Grass Charter (11-1)
Chatham Charter (11-6) at Chatham Central (15-3)
VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
West
South Iredell (18-8) at Hough (24-3), 1
Sun Valley (27-2) at Watauga (23-2), 2
East
Cardinal Gibbons (18-6) at Middle Creek (24-2), 2
Green Level (25-2) at Millbrook (26-1), 1
Class 3A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
West
North Henderson (25-3) at North Iredell (30-0), 7
Fred T. Foard (21-7) at Kings Mountain (27-2), 2
East
Cape Fear (22-3) at J.H. Rose (26-1), 2
Hunt (23-4) at Cedar Ridge (24-1), 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
West
East Surry (24-3) at McMichael (34-3), 5
Brevard (22-5) at Southwestern Randolph (26-3), 2
East
Whiteville (21-6) at Midway (25-0), 4
Farmville Central (21-2) at Camden County (23-2), 2
Class 1A
Saturday’s quarterfinals
West
Highland Tech (22-2) at Union Academy (25-1), 3
Bishop McGuinness (23-1) at Mountain Island Charter (19-3), 7
East
Roxboro Community (19-6) at Neuse Charter (23-3), 6
Perquimans (24-1) at Falls Lake Academy (24-1), 1
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Boys’ soccer
Class 4A
Saturday’s state finals
Rabun Gap School (16-2-2) vs. Carmel Christian (14-1), at Cannon School, 3:30
Class 3A
Saturday’s state finals
Greensboro Day (15-5-1) at Calvary Day (18-3-1), 4
Class 2A
Thursday’s semifinals
Gaston Day 3, Caldwell Academy 0
Greenfield School 1, Carolina Friends 0
Saturday’s state finals
Gaston Day (15-2) vs. Greenfield School (18-3-1), at High Point’s Westchester Country Day, noon
Class 1A
Saturday’s state finals
Lee Christian (6-9-2) vs. Cape Fear Christian (4-9), at Faith Christian, 1
Field hockey
Saturday’s state finals
Covenant Day (10-6) at Providence Day (10-4), 1
Girls’ tennis
Class 4A
Saturday’s state finals
Charlotte Latin (13-7) vs. Charlotte Country Day (18-1), site and time TBA
Class 3A
Saturday’s state finals
Asheville School (15-1) vs. Cape Fear Academy (16-2), at Cary Tennis Park, time TBA
Class 2A
Saturday’s state finals
Gaston Day (17-0) vs. Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill (16-2), at Cary Tennis Park, time TBA
Class 1A
Saturday’s state finals
Cape Fear Christian (14-1) vs. Oakwood School (11-2), at Faith Christian, time TBA
Volleyball
Class 4A
Saturday’s state finals
Cannon School (21-5) at North Raleigh Christian (26-0), 3
Class 3A
Saturday’s state finals
Wake Christian (23-8) at Asheville Christian (23-0), 2
Class 2A
Thursday’s semifinals
Davidson Day def. Trinity Academy 3-1
University Christian def. Fayetteville Christian 3-0
Saturday’s state finals
University Christian (23-3) at Davidson Day (24-8), 1:30
Class 1A
Saturday’s state finals
Albemarle School (21-6) at Pungo Christian (25-4), 1
