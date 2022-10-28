Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
bransonmo.gov
October 25 Closed Executive Session minutes available
BRANSON, Mo – The minutes for the Branson Board of Aldermen Closed Executive Session on October 25, 2022, are now available on the City’s website. The Board of Aldermen adjourned into Closed Executive Session pursuant to 610.021.2 for real estate regarding an unsolicited offer from Ballparks of America to purchase 20 acres of land currently under the Ballparks Lease Agreement. This vacant parcel of land is not generating money for the taxpayers. It has an undetermined value, years from now, and the Board of Aldermen felt it prudent to use this money.
KYTV
Voters will decide a 4-year-long rezoning debate in east Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will decide on a heated four-year-long debate between an east Springfield neighborhood and a development company at the polls on November 8. Developers from Elevation Enterprises want to rezone a property across the street from Sequiota Park on Lone Pine Avenue in Springfield. Their plans call for an apartment building and commercial space.
fourstateshomepage.com
Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 41, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
Recreational marijuana opposition grows ahead of Missouri election
More organizations are speaking out against Amendment Three less than two weeks until the November election.
KYTV
Springfield-Greene County 911 staff explain the issues with prank calling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Anytime you call 911, it should be for an emergency. But it is always good to remind kids to call only for emergencies. Rick Crismas, the operation manager for Springfield Greene County 911, said not to prank call 911. “If you call 911 more than three...
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Neosho man pleads guilty, sentenced for child molestation
A Neosho man pleads guilty to Child Molestation (3rd Degree) and will spend time in jail.
koamnewsnow.com
Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
Where is marijuana grown in southwest MO?
Missouri Amendment 3 would legalize recreational marijuana in the state. This is a look at what current medicinal marijuana growers would have in store if Amendment 3 passes.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
Branson Police Chief placed on administrative leave
The City said that an outside organization is working with the City and the Police Department to conduct the investigation.
“Onward Upward” campaign raises $274 million for Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Actor John Goodman arrived in Springfield Saturday to celebrate raising hundreds of millions of dollars for scholarships and facilities improvements at Missouri State University, his alma mater. The John Goodman Amphitheater opened last week and is open for all students at Missouri State to use. It’s just one of the ways funds will […]
KHBS
Skull found in the woods in Bella Vista, Arkansas could be that of missing man, city says
BELLA VISTA, Ark. — A human skull was found in the woods in Bella Vista Sunday, according to Cassi Lapp, city spokesperson. The skull was found about 1 1/2 miles from the Buckingham Trailhead, which is on the Back 40 Trails. Police and cadaver dogs searched the area. They...
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History
Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
Mobile home fully involved near Spooklight in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2022 Newton County Central Communications were alerted to a mobile home fire on Angus Drive near the Oklahoma line. Redings Mill Fire responded along with Newton County Ambulance. Mutual Aid was requested of Seneca Fire, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire. 7700 block Angus Drive, Google Maps screenshot. RMFire sounded a...
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run
AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
Comments / 0