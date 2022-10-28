BRANSON, Mo – The minutes for the Branson Board of Aldermen Closed Executive Session on October 25, 2022, are now available on the City’s website. The Board of Aldermen adjourned into Closed Executive Session pursuant to 610.021.2 for real estate regarding an unsolicited offer from Ballparks of America to purchase 20 acres of land currently under the Ballparks Lease Agreement. This vacant parcel of land is not generating money for the taxpayers. It has an undetermined value, years from now, and the Board of Aldermen felt it prudent to use this money.

BRANSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO