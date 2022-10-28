ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone County, MO

KOLR10 News

Missouri Amendment 1 Explainer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As the midterm election is just eight days away, KOLR10 is explaining both sides of ballot issues. Missouri Amendment One looks at expanding the state treasurer’s investment options. The House and Senate unanimously voted to put Amendment One on the ballot, with only one representative opposing. “Do you want to amend the […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransonmo.gov

October 25 Closed Executive Session minutes available

BRANSON, Mo – The minutes for the Branson Board of Aldermen Closed Executive Session on October 25, 2022, are now available on the City’s website. The Board of Aldermen adjourned into Closed Executive Session pursuant to 610.021.2 for real estate regarding an unsolicited offer from Ballparks of America to purchase 20 acres of land currently under the Ballparks Lease Agreement. This vacant parcel of land is not generating money for the taxpayers. It has an undetermined value, years from now, and the Board of Aldermen felt it prudent to use this money.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Voters will decide a 4-year-long rezoning debate in east Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Voters will decide on a heated four-year-long debate between an east Springfield neighborhood and a development company at the polls on November 8. Developers from Elevation Enterprises want to rezone a property across the street from Sequiota Park on Lone Pine Avenue in Springfield. Their plans call for an apartment building and commercial space.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Former Carthage CVB executive director charged with embezzlement

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The former executive director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau is charged with stealing from the organization. The Jasper County Prosecutor filed a Class A Felony charge against Callie Myers, 41, of Carthage, after a year long investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Highway Patrol took over the investigation in August 2021, after city leaders investigated and suspended Myers from her position as executive director.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Weekend Wrap (October 29 & 30)

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 11:45 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022 reports of a two-vehicle crash at CR70 and Nutmeg Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Click here to learn more. Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million resort, entertainment district. OSAGE BEACH, Missouri (KCTV) — A $300...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Evan Crosby

Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich History

Ozark, Mo. - The Historic River District is located in the heart of Ozark, Missouri, along the Finley River, between Springfield and Branson. According to the nonprofit's official website, the organization aims to preserve the "past, present, and future heart" of the Ozark community. Their official mission is to "build community, celebrate history, maintain the small-town charm, and promote economic vitality in Downtown Ozark."
OZARK, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: mobile home fire, hit and run

AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says a 15-year-old pedestrian who was in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 60 passed away. According to a media release, the crash occurred on October, 27. Click here to read more about this story, or click here to read a previous article.
AURORA, MO

