Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
HOUSTON (AP) — The rapper Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, is dead after a shooting early Tuesday outside a bowling alley in Houston, a representative confirmed. He was 28. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling, where dozens of people had gathered on a balcony outside of the third-floor bowling alley, police said. Officers discovered one man dead when they arrived. An AP reporter at the scene observed a body loaded into a medical examiner’s van around 10 a.m., more than seven hours after the shooting. Security guards who were in the area heard the shooting but did not see who did it, a police spokesperson said. Two other people were injured and taken to hospitals in private vehicles.
Former Kansas, New Mexico standout Gethro Muscadin passes away following tragic car accident
Gethro Muscadin, who played at Kansas before transferring to New Mexico, passed away this week, the Lobos announced. He was 22. Muscadin was involved in a serious car accident in December 2021 and was in a coma for 10 months following the crash. He played for Kansas in 2020-21 before transferring to New Mexico prior to last season. He had just left the program at the time of the accident.
