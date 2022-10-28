BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While it might be too late to buy costumes and decorations for Halloween 2022, that does not mean you shouldn’t shop for items, such as inflatables and masks, for 2023. In fact, the best time to get the best price on holiday products is late in the season or even after the holiday end. This is because retailers want to get rid of as much inventory as possible to make room for Christmas.

2 DAYS AGO