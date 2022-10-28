Read full article on original website
NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 takeaways from Martinsville
The NASCAR Xfinity Series had another memorable finish at Martinsville Saturday, as Ty Gibbs claimed victory by wrecking teammate Brandon Jones in NASCAR Overtime, costing Jones a spot in the Championship 4. The final race of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff Round of 8 was an ideal example of short-track...
Ty Gibbs: NASCAR’s Newest Villain
After the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville on Oct. 29, NASCAR may have found its newest villain, 20-year-old Ty Gibbs. Ty Gibbs shocked the NASCAR world on Feb. 20, 2021, becoming the first driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history to win their debut race without prior experience in the NASCAR Cup Series.
NASCAR: Ross Chastain rides wall to Championship 4 spot
Desperate times call for desperate measures. Ross Chastain needed two more positions and made a video game move work to race for the title. The flagman showed the white flag. One lap remained in the penultimate race of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Christopher Bell was comfortably on his way to victory, but Ross Chastain needed two more positions to overtake Denny Hamlin for the final spot in the Championship 4.
Noah Gragson: The next great NASCAR Cup Series superstar
With his mix of talent and personality, Noah Gragson is poised to be the next NASCAR Cup Series superstar in 2023. The sport of NASCAR has been blessed with several electric personalities. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Michael and Darrell Waltrip. Rusty Wallace. Tony Stewart. Jeff Gordon. All of these men provided the sport with entertainment through their driving styles on the track and their quotes off of it. They are each a major reason why NASCAR surged in popularity throughout the 1990s and 2000s.
Why Formula E should remove FanBoost for 2023 (Season 9)
Season 9 will usher in the Gen3 era and new teams, but it is time to retire the well-intentioned FanBoost feature. Earlier this month The Race reported that Formula E teams have unanimously voted to eliminate the FanBoost program for the upcoming season. The initiative has been present as part of the series since its inception in 2014. A controversial idea that was often seen as too gimmicky and disliked by the majority of drivers.
