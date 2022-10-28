With his mix of talent and personality, Noah Gragson is poised to be the next NASCAR Cup Series superstar in 2023. The sport of NASCAR has been blessed with several electric personalities. Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Michael and Darrell Waltrip. Rusty Wallace. Tony Stewart. Jeff Gordon. All of these men provided the sport with entertainment through their driving styles on the track and their quotes off of it. They are each a major reason why NASCAR surged in popularity throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

1 DAY AGO