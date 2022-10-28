ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

ctnewsjunkie.com

reSET Announces Receipt of $2.225 Million DECD Grant

The best of cooks can satisfy the most demanding of palates, but all that talent alone can’t help someone bring her food to the masses through a successful business. reSET is a Hartford-based nonprofit that has already been helping such budding entrepreneurs through their programs, and hopes to help many more with the help of $2.2 million in funding from the state Department of Economic and Community Development’s grant program to support small businesses. The grant will be over a five-year period.
HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats

“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
WTNH

Author with autism reads new book to Waterbury preschoolers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Chase Taylor reads to children at an Easterseals preschool in Waterbury, he makes eye contact, laughs, and interacts with the kids. “I’d say I felt comfortable and willing to read to them,” said the young author with autism. “Chase loves, just loves, to see children enjoying his books, it makes […]
WATERBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’

A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
iheart.com

Applications For Home Energy Assistance Program Funding Now Being Accepted

Cold weather will be here before you know it and now, New Yorkers can start applying for help with paying their heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program. Low-and-middle income households and senior citizens are eligible to receive money, but the amount depends on things such as income, household size, and how folks heat their home. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are being accepted in-person, online, by telephone and also at local departments of social services.
WTNH

Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Huntington Disease: How 200,000 Americans are at risk

Conn. (WTNH) — It is estimated that there are only about 30,000 Americans who have the neurologic condition called Huntington disease, but 200,000 Americans are said to be at risk. Dr. Toni de Marcaida, Medical Director of Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, discussed these topics. See...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest

On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
NEW HAVEN, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Black Ministerial Alliance Presenting Unity in the Community Worship Service

The Black Ministerial Alliance of New Britain is presenting a Unity in the Community Worship Service, with Guest Preacher, Rev. Albert Bailey Jr. “This is our (BMA’s) annual event in which we invite all of New Britain to unite in worship and fellowship to praise God,” event organizers say. “A portion of our offering will be used to support our efforts to feed the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day, in collaboration with the NBPD.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
iheart.com

Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA

