Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art ReceptionJen PayneBranford, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a BeachTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3Connecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
sheltonherald.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
ctnewsjunkie.com
reSET Announces Receipt of $2.225 Million DECD Grant
The best of cooks can satisfy the most demanding of palates, but all that talent alone can’t help someone bring her food to the masses through a successful business. reSET is a Hartford-based nonprofit that has already been helping such budding entrepreneurs through their programs, and hopes to help many more with the help of $2.2 million in funding from the state Department of Economic and Community Development’s grant program to support small businesses. The grant will be over a five-year period.
Connecticut needs to address the realities of the post-COVID job market
Employers here in Connecticut can and should consider talent pools all over the U.S. vs. those just located a commutable distance from their offices.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Dr. Henry Lee continues his forensic work as he approaches 85
(WTNH) – A 14-hour workday is tough on anyone, but imagine working that hard as you approach your 85th birthday. Connecticut crime-solving legend, Dr. Henry Lee, is still going strong to help train a new generation of forensic experts. Dennis House caught up with Dr. Lee. Watch the video...
milfordmirror.com
CT schools starting to charge for school meals as aid depletes
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Many school districts in Connecticut are preparing to stop offering free meals with state funds expected to run out as early as November. Under federal law, school districts with 40 percent or more students from low-income families receiving food...
newbritainindependent.com
New Life II Holding Second Distribution of Winter Gear and Coats
“We need Donations,” said Pastor Dana Smith of New Life II recently, announcing a second distribution of winter gear and coats to families in need on November 19, 2022. The distribution is to be November 19th, from 11:00am, “until all of the gear is gone,” event organizers say.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Author with autism reads new book to Waterbury preschoolers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — As Chase Taylor reads to children at an Easterseals preschool in Waterbury, he makes eye contact, laughs, and interacts with the kids. “I’d say I felt comfortable and willing to read to them,” said the young author with autism. “Chase loves, just loves, to see children enjoying his books, it makes […]
Open enrollment begins in CT Tuesday. What you need to know.
84% of the 101,285 people enrolled through the exchange, Access Health CT, get some financial assistance for their coverage, officials said.
Bridgeport woman turns anguish of her mother's murder into community beautification effort
A Bridgeport woman whose mother was murdered nine years ago says she's turning "the pain of that experience into pure positivity through public service."
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
iheart.com
Applications For Home Energy Assistance Program Funding Now Being Accepted
Cold weather will be here before you know it and now, New Yorkers can start applying for help with paying their heating bills through the Home Energy Assistance Program. Low-and-middle income households and senior citizens are eligible to receive money, but the amount depends on things such as income, household size, and how folks heat their home. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications are being accepted in-person, online, by telephone and also at local departments of social services.
Glastonbury jeweler creates bracelet to honor fallen Bristol officers
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In the two weeks since two Bristol officers were killed while responding to a 911 call, local communities have covered a police cruiser in flowers, donated almost $1 million the families and closed down schools so that students could attend the joint funeral. And, now, Baribault Jewelers in Glastonbury has joined […]
WTNH.com
Huntington Disease: How 200,000 Americans are at risk
Conn. (WTNH) — It is estimated that there are only about 30,000 Americans who have the neurologic condition called Huntington disease, but 200,000 Americans are said to be at risk. Dr. Toni de Marcaida, Medical Director of Hartford HealthCare’s Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, discussed these topics. See...
Ville, Hill Bring The Art For Open Source Fest
On Friday evening, the small park between Shelton Avenue, the Farmington Canal Trail, and Hazel Street bloomed into a small arts festival that warmed the cool evening with an explosion of color, sound, and good conversation. It was the beginning of the Artspace-organized Open Source Festival’s weekend of making visual art appear across New Haven, not only from downtown, Westville, and East Rock, but from Newhallville and Dixwell to the Hill and Mill River.
newbritainindependent.com
Black Ministerial Alliance Presenting Unity in the Community Worship Service
The Black Ministerial Alliance of New Britain is presenting a Unity in the Community Worship Service, with Guest Preacher, Rev. Albert Bailey Jr. “This is our (BMA’s) annual event in which we invite all of New Britain to unite in worship and fellowship to praise God,” event organizers say. “A portion of our offering will be used to support our efforts to feed the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day, in collaboration with the NBPD.”
Rent Help Checks of $700 to $900 to Connecticut Citizens
Rent is the highest it has ever been in years. Landlords are passing on inflationary pressures to their tenants. It has been hard for renters to afford housing expenses. The state wants to help people who are in this vulnerable position.
City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
