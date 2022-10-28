ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

advantagenews.com

Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration

As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
advantagenews.com

Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
1470 WMBD

Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers

PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout

CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots

A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
KBUR

Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames

Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
AMES, IA
NBC Chicago

Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday

Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
suburbanchicagoland.com

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus

Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
1470 WMBD

Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
