Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
As Gov. J.B. Pritzker comes to the end of his term before the November election, one economic analysis shows how taxes have increased during his time. Pritzker was elected back in 2018 to be the state's 43rd Governor. Since taking office the following January, taxes in Illinois have increased each year.
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress
As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
A look at the Illinois races as election enters its final week
SPRINGFIELD – In the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election, Illinois voters will cast a ballot on a state constitutional amendment, every statewide constitutional office, every seat in the General Assembly and, in 12 counties, a spot on the state’s Supreme Court. For more information about voting, including how to...
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/31/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
VERIFY: Is it true property taxes in Illinois will increase if Amendment 1 passes on Nov. 8?
Amendment 1, a right to collective bargaining measure, could change the state’s constitution. 5 On Your Side viewers want to know if it also guarantees a tax hike.
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Department of Human Services (DHS) administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, challenger Darren Bailey campaign 8 days before Election Day
How much of a factor Gabbard's endorsement of Bailey might be is unclear. While she is a former Democrat, she's not very well known, and the Pritzker campaign believes she has baggage.
Supply chain concerns compound for Central Illinois farmers
PEORIA, Ill. — There remain significant supply chain concerns for many central Illinois farmers and agricultural producers. A combination of ongoing high fuel prices as well as uncertainty with a railroad worker labor dispute and climate concerns have come together to create considerable headaches. Mark Gebhardt with the Illinois...
Chicago suburbs report 'really heavy' early voter turnout
CHICAGO - Candidates are making their closing arguments to voters with just days to go until Election Day, which is a week from Tuesday. Control of both chambers of Congress is on the line, with all 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. Dozens...
Illinois Lottery Giving Away Hundreds of Free Powerball Tickets Ahead of Monday's $1B Drawing
It's not a trick: The Illinois Lottery on Halloween plans to give out hundreds of free Powerball tickets ahead of Monday's $1 billion drawing. But it's also not as easy as trick-or-treating. After no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in Saturday's Powerball drawing, the pot -- or, cauldron, rather -- has...
Lawsuit Could Impact Illinois Mail-In Ballots
A pending lawsuit filed by an Illinois congressman could impact whether potentially thousands of ballots for the November election are ultimately counted. Republican congressman Mike Bost and several GOP officials filed suit against Illinois’s policy of counting mail-in ballots, and military ballots from overseas, which arrive at elections offices by November 22nd… as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, November 8th.
Illinois seedcorn company to open distribution site in Ames
Ames, IA- An Illinois seedcorn company plans to build a new distribution site in Ames. Radio Iowa reports that Wyffels Hybrids announced the new facility will be located on approximately 150 acres along Interstate 35 and Highway 30. The company says the first phase of construction includes a new warehouse and distribution center to bring seed closer to customers in Iowa, southern South Dakota, and southern Minnesota.
The End of Cash Bail is Not a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois. Here's What You Need to Know
Opinions about Illinois' elimination of cash bail as part of new legislation, which is set to take effect in the coming months, have surfaced across social media as well as in political speeches and ads. While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation largely curtailing the...
Powerball Fever Sweeps Illinois As Jackpot Climbs To $1 Billion For Monday Drawing
CHICAGO – Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot climbs to a mind-blowing $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is hosting a ‘Halloween Ticket Grab Challenge’, hoping to turn the spookiest day of the year to the luckiest for some players.
Illinois to Test Tornado Sirens Tuesday
Heads up, Illinoisans: The state's emergency warning system will be tested Tuesday. The all-hazards siren system is used to warn the general population of potential danger and is designed to be heard outdoors only. The sirens are tested at approximately 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. If...
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus
Senior Social Security gets thrown under Illinois & US bus. Although politicians in the Republican and Democratic Party pander to the senior vote, the Democrats did the most damage to the Social Security system fear mongering that if they don’t impose changes the system will collapse. But if the system were to collapse, it is because government, Republicans and Democrats, have borrowed money from the Social Security Trust Fund to pay other bills without ever paying it back. It was Democrat Dan Rostenkowski who proposed taxing social security in 1982 and convinced the Democrats and many Republicans to go along. Seniors have been ignored, abandoned and abused by politicians.
Republicans challenge Illinois law allowing mail-in ballots to be counted after Election Day
Under Illinois law, ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, can legally be counted if received by Nov. 22.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
Powerball fever: Illinois Lottery giving away free tickets for $1 billion jackpot
CHICAGO - Powerball fever is sweeping Illinois as the jackpot for Monday night's drawing has climbed to a mind-blowing $1 billion. If someone wins Monday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot and the fifth-largest lottery jackpot won in U.S. history. To celebrate the historic jackpot, the Illinois Lottery is...
Tulsi Gabbard to headline Darren Bailey GOP rally in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — It seems to suggest major change is ongoing within the American body politic. A woman who once ran for President as a Democrat and then later supported a Democratic-socialist candidate for the White House, is now slated to show up in support of a top Illinois Republican candidate for Governor.
