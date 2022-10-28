Chris Wondolowski knows that the flashbacks are coming. They barge to the front of his brain whenever he hears the word "Belgium," or whenever a pitiless fan reminds him of his shame. They recede as he shuttles two young daughters around his hometown, or beams at their school's Halloween costume parade; but there are "certain triggers," Wondo says, that "send your mind off spinning." And he knows that, as the U.S. men's national team returns to the World Cup for the first time since his miss, the triggers will multiply.

