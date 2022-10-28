Read full article on original website
No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brenan Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post No matter election results, threats to LGBTQ students in Kansas will continue in new session appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
