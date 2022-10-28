Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA Team
Former United States President Barack Obama is interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, according to The Ringer and Fox News. Sports analyst Bill Simmons, who is the founder of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, said on his podcast, "the days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over... the one guy who might pull it off here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that's the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."
Suns bench makes big statement in first game without Deandre Ayton
The Suns' bench was a concern among many in the NBA media during the preseason. But Phoenix's second unit has been solid since then, such as in the team’s 22-point comeback win and Damion Lee's game-winning shot over Dallas on Oct. 19, their 54 bench points in their win over New Orleans on Friday, and in their first full game without their injured center Deandre Ayton on Sunday at home against Houston. ...
