Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Suns Vs. Rockets- Game Recap

The Phoenix Suns hosted the Houston Rockets at Footprint Center during their homestay. While the Suns had the Rockets in experience, the hustling and peskiness of Houston made them a challenge throughout the contest. Luckily, the Suns were able to walk away with a 124-109 win over the Rockets, improving...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Devin Booker scores 30 points, Suns beat Rockets 124-109

PHOENIX -- — Devin Booker scored 30 points on his 26th birthday in another stellar scoring performance, leading the Phoenix Suns over the Houston Rockets 124-109 on Sunday night. The two-time All-Star — who's already in his eighth NBA season after being drafted in 2015 at 19 years old...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Bench Rising to Occasion in Deandre Ayton's Absence

The Phoenix Suns have already won five out of their first six games this season, but staying healthy has been the hard part. After landing awkwardly on his foot in a game against the Pelicans on Friday, center Deandre Ayton is expected to miss at least a week with a sprained left ankle.
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Why Warriors' defensive communication has been lacking

Defense, once again, is a point of concern for the Warriors, six games into the 2022-23 NBA season. Before Golden State's game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena, Warriors coach Steve Kerr spoke about the inconsistent defensive effort so far. "You have to be in sync...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA exec claims Dubs like PBJ more than JK, other young players

There has been a dent in Jonathan Kuminga’s playing time this season, and he’s not happy about it, to say the least. Although the situation remains a mystery, one NBA executive might know why the young Warriors forward is playing fewer minutes. “The thing about Kuminga and all...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Dallas hosts Utah following Doncic's 44-point game

Utah Jazz (6-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (3-3, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 114-105 win against the Orlando Magic. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference action and 29-12...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation

WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NBA takes away 76ers’ 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering with Tucker, House

Would the 76ers do it all again? Yes. Or, at least, probably. Ask us again in June. After a four-month investigation, the league announced that it has rescinded the Philadelphia 76ers’ second-round picks in the upcoming NBA draft (2023) and the following one (2024). The investigation found “that the 76ers engaged in free agency discussions involving two players (P.J. Tucker and Danuel House, Jr.) prior to the date when such discussions were permitted.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
News Breaking LIVE

Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA Team

Former United States President Barack Obama is interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, according to The Ringer and Fox News. Sports analyst Bill Simmons, who is the founder of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, said on his podcast, "the days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over... the one guy who might pull it off here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that's the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Suns bench makes big statement in first game without Deandre Ayton

The Suns' bench was a concern among many in the NBA media during the preseason.  But Phoenix's second unit has been solid since then, such as in the team’s 22-point comeback win and Damion Lee's game-winning shot over Dallas on Oct. 19, their 54 bench points in their win over New Orleans on Friday, and in their first full game without their injured center Deandre Ayton on Sunday at home against Houston. ...
