Former United States President Barack Obama is interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, according to The Ringer and Fox News. Sports analyst Bill Simmons, who is the founder of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, said on his podcast, "the days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over... the one guy who might pull it off here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that's the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."

