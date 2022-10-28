ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Law Enforcement's 'Swiss Army Knife'

By By David Crawford For the Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKThj_0iq70MWW00

CIRCLEVILLE — Deputy U.S. Marshal Dan DeVille was a recent guest of Circleville Noon Rotary where he spoke about the challenges facing the U.S. Marshal’s Service and how it works with law enforcement agencies around the country.

DeVille supervises the southern district of Ohio — approximately one-half of Ohio’s counties. The function of the marshal’s office is multi-faceted and designed to handle a variety of responsibilities.

DeVille described his agency as law enforcement’s “Swiss Army” knife.

Circleville Noon Rotary meets around 11:45 a.m. at Watt Street Tavern, located at 115 Watt Street. They make good pizza.

Worth noting, nearly two dozen Rotarians volunteered for the popular Big Wheel Race, a longtime Rotary-sponsored event that takes place during the Pumpkin Show. These Rotarians were rewarded by the spirited and youthful excitement of more than 50 racers.

November Programs

• 3rd — Larry Logan, Ted Lewis Park

• 10th — Tim Colburn, OhioHealth Berger Hospital update

• 17th — Jeff Phillips, YMCA update

• 24th — Happy Thanksgiving — no meeting

David Crawford, a longtime Circleville Noon Rotarian with deep roots in the community, wrote this story for the Circleville Herald.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Abandoned by my elected and unelected officials (unless I pay to play): The Columbus Way

On Wednesday, September 28, after an early morning medical appointment, I planned a day of writing, punctuated by coffee with a friend and my daily walk. I have books and essays in progress. Instead, I spent most of the day emailing and responding to city staff—that minority with the courtesy even to acknowledge my communications—and talking on the phone with one department head who attempts to explain to a confused resident what specifically his neighborhoods department actually does.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio deputies face federal charges over use of excessive force

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former deputies in southern Ohio are facing federal charges, with one accused of using pepper spray and beating a restrained suspect. Jeremy Mooney, 47, of Piketon, and William Stansberry Jr., 46, of Chillicothe, both former deputies with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, are charged with crimes related to Mooney’s use of force, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio. A federal grand jury indicted both men last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Woman hospitalized after dog attack in Ohio

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by dogs in Vinton County, Ohio on Saturday. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says a 64-year-old woman was staying at a cabin near Lake Hope and rode her bike down Shea Road when she was attacked by three dogs. Two witnesses were able to help […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack

On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville

On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
NELSONVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

ZPD Investigation in Putnam Tavern Fatal

Zanesville Police are investigating an incident that took place Friday night. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel would only say that at this time there was a fatality in the park lot of the Putnam Tavern located at 721 Putnam Avenue. He said a driver of a vehicle was located and are in custody.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKRC

Research to prevent lymphedema underway at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - About 40-60% of breast cancer patients are at risk for developing chronic lymphedema, but new research is underway to help prevent this painful swelling. Expert Dr. Min-Jeong Cho shares how a micro-surgical procedure called prophylactic lymphovenous bypass looks like a promising way to prevent lymphedema. -----
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio man arrested after barricading inside home

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home. Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The […]
WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH
WHIZ

Woman Charged in Putnam Tavern Fatal

A local woman faces charges in a fatal accident that took place this weekend at the Putnam Tavern. Zanesville Police said 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and criminal trespassing.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
209
Followers
449
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy