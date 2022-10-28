Read full article on original website
Related
forkast.news
How to manage your crypto assets beyond the grave
As October comes to an end, so does a month of Halloween festivities and scary stories. It is only fitting to dwell on a topic that frightens many within the crypto space: What will happen to our crypto assets when we pass away? This is something most cryptocurrency holders fail to give much thought to, and yet it continues to pose a significant problem as digital assets become more mainstream. So, what can be done? And how can you manage your crypto assets from beyond the grave?
CoinTelegraph
How to earn passive crypto income with Ethereum?
The cryptocurrency market is incredibly volatile, which can be both good and bad for investors and traders. Volatility creates opportunities for making profits, but it can also lead to losses. Passive income strategies, however, could be handy in offsetting these losses. Passive income strategies offer investors and traders opportunities to...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Why Bitcoin’s Most Important Quality Is Decentralization
This is an opinion editorial by Neil Jacobs, a Bitcoin advocate, educator and content creator. Bitcoin’s most important quality is decentralization. In the Bitcoin white paper, there are more than a dozen references to removing trust in central entities. Decentralizing away from financial institutions was Satoshi Nakamoto’s front-page motivation for creating Bitcoin: “allowing any two willing parties to transact directly with each other without the need for a trusted third party.”
u.today
Toon Finance (TFT) Becomes CoinMarketCap’s Most Searched Coin
Merging opportunities of P2E, metaverses and DeFis: What is Toon Finance?. Toon Finance (TFT), a novel blockchain ecosystem at the intersection of the red-hot segments of DeFi, P2E and metaverses, smashes through another major adoption milestone. Toon Finance’s TFT jumps into CMC’s Top Searched Coins list. In late...
CoinTelegraph
World Crypto Conference 2023 connects TradFi with Web3 to debate the future of digital assets
One of Europe’s most exciting blockchain conferences — the World Crypto Conference 2023 — will be held from Jan. 13 to 15 in Switzerland, the global center of traditional finance and one of the world’s most crypto-friendly countries. Fittingly, the WCC2023 takes place just before the...
coingeek.com
Costa Rica wants ‘crypto’ taxes removed as it eyes transformation into digital asset hub
Costa Rican lawmakers are making moves to transform the country into a digital currency paradise. The key piece of the puzzle is eliminating all taxes on digital assets including BTC. The plan to remove taxes was contained in a bill presented to Congress by Johana Obando. Titled the Cryptoassets Market...
Why the Bear Market is the Best Thing To Happen To Web3 and Cryptocurrency
Right now, there are many reasons to be optimistic that the growing pains we are experiencing will be worth it in the long run.
NEWSBTC
Big Eyes Coin Could be as Profitable as Avalanche and Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is all anyone is talking about right now due to its record growth in the crypto industry. Although a relatively new coin, and a meme coin at that, can it perform as well as huge projects like Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Coin (BNB)? Expectations are high, and the community is hopeful that the Big Eyes Coin project will surpass these cryptos to be a dominant coin in the crypto markets.
thecoinrise.com
Global BTC ATM Installation Reach 38,804 Nine Years Down The Line
On October 29th, 2013, the first Bitcoin (BTC) Automated Teller Machine (ATM) was installed at a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada recording about 348 transactions worth over $100,000 in its first week of operation. Nine years down the line the number of BTC ATMs globally has reached 38,804, with the United States with the largest population.
securities.io
Matter Labs Takes Early Lead in ZK Race, ETH Price Recovery Spurs Network Activity
Ethereum price has staged a decent recovery above $1,620 on Saturday after renewed upward action heading into the weekend. Market data shows that Ether marched past $1,600 for the first time since Sept. 15 earlier today, printing a daily and multi-week high of $1,645. This broader market price ascent has resulted in more interest in crypto projects, even among developers who had moved to the sidelines.
coinchapter.com
Passive Income Projects to Build Wealth: Oryen Network, Waves And Ethereum
Digital assets represent a truly once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. This overhaul of the monetary system is the most significant leap since humans moved from a barter economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters are ahead of the majority. Similar to the wave of millionaires created...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, not blockchain: Synonym launches mobile BTC wallet
Bitcoin and Lightning Network service provider Synonym has launched a new BTC-focused mobile wallet it says could enhance the user experience for holders of the flagship digital currency — and broaden Web3 adoption without relying on convoluted blockchain applications. Synonym unveiled its mobile Bitcoin (BTC) wallet, dubbed Bitkit, at...
invezz.com
Bitcoin.com Officially Expands Access to DeFi with Public Sale of Ecosystem Utility Token VERSE
Bitcoin.com, a digital ecosystem and secure self-custody platform where users can safely and easily interact with cryptocurrencies and digital assets, has announced that the public sale of the VERSE utility token is now live at getverse.com. VERSE will reward participants for buying, selling, storing, using, and learning about cryptocurrency, while supporting those who are seeking accessible onboarding into Bitcoin and DeFi.
cryptobriefing.com
"Undercover Bitcoin Maxi": A Talk With Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal
Crypto Briefing spoke with Osmosis co-founder Sunny Aggarwal about the most recent developments in the ecosystem. Aggarwal wants Osmosis and other decentralized exchanges to compete seriously against centralized exchanges. Throughout the conversation he highlighted the many ways in which IBC fostered cooperation across multiple chains, even ecosystems. With a market...
bitcoinist.com
Orbeon Protocol vs Polkadot: Which Crypto Project Will Survive the Crypto Winter?
The crypto winter still looms over the market, but there are many new projects on the market that are getting the attention of crypto investors. Two projects on the market making waves are Orbeon Protocol (first phase of presale is now live and tipped to rise by 6,000%) and Polkadot. Although different, their utility and real-world use cases have already fascinated many crypto enthusiasts.
NEWSBTC
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Is Dominating PancakeSwap (CAKE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) In Every Aspect!
As the state of the world economy continues to deteriorate, more prospective traders are shifting focus to the rapidly increasing and publicly recognized phenomena of crypto trading. The market has effectively demonstrated its resilience throughout the years. Although the bears now have total control of the market, the highly profitable...
ffnews.com
Revolut customers will trade close to 100 tokens, use them for everyday card purchases and a new Learn & Earn course
Revolut, the global financial superapp with more than 20 million customers worldwide, expands this week its list of cryptocurrencies offered to customers and diversifies its educational resource Learn & Earn, which has been completed by approximately 2.6 million crypto enthusiasts. Aside from the diversity of the educational content available in-app,...
bitcoinist.com
VeChain (VET) And Ripple (XRP) Face Roadblocks, While The Hideaways (HDWY) Will Skyrocket In 2023
As cryptocurrencies continue to grow, new coins are launching into the currency market. A new coin called The Hideaways meticulously combines all of the business models used by earlier crypto coins. The project’s uniqueness has been highlighted by experts, rendering it one of the most exciting coins on the crypto market.
fintechnexus.com
LatAm unicorn Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in 2023
LatAm’s biggest digital banking startup, Nubank, recently announced the launch of its first cryptocurrency, Nucoin. With the focus on increasing the engagement of the fintech’s user community, the new product will expand the company’s internal rewards program. Nucoin will be accessible to the bank’s more than 70...
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Association throws support behind Ripple in SEC duel
United States-based crypto advocacy group Blockchain Association has come out in support of Ripple Labs amid its ongoing legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming the case could be very important for the future of the crypto industry. In an Oct. 28 post, the advocacy group announced...
Comments / 0