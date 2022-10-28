Read full article on original website
American 770 Bochurim Gather for Hakhel Melave Malka
American and English-speaking bochurim who are learning in 770 gathered on Motzei Shabbos for a Hakhel melave malka and farbrengen with members of the 770 Yeshiva hanhala and guests speakers Rabbi Tzvi Telsner of Melbourne, Australia. American and English-speaking bochurim who are learning in 770 gathered on Motzei Shabbos for...
Jewish Children Experience Sukkos With Innovative CKids Club
This Sukkos, the CKids Club team at Merkos 302, devised the “Sukkot Time Machine,” an innovative and engaging Sukkos project that had the kids experience Sukkot using all their five senses. As technology advances more and more and children are bombarded with an endless slew of fast-paced content,...
Tefillin Between Heaven and Earth
When Rabbi Shmulik Lerner returned home after a day of shlichus work, he was surprised to find a man suspended in the air outside his fourth-floor window. But a shliach always sees an opportunity for a mitzva. When Rabbi Shmulik Lerner, the shliach to Be’er Ya’akov, Israel returned home after...
