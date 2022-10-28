ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Fix: Coach Mike McCarthy Addresses 1 Disappointment

By Logan MacDonald
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QauBj_0iq6ziFj00

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled badly to convert on third down so far this season.

When looking at their 5-2 record this season, the Dallas Cowboys have their defense to thank . The Cowboys have the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense, while leading the league in sacks and being tied for fifth in takeaways. However, the offense ranks 22nd in points per game , putting up a rather pedestrian set of results thus far.

And the No. 1 area the offense has struggled in? It's on third down.

Dallas has the third-lowest third-down percentage in the NFL, converting at just a 32.2 percent rate . Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy identified the issue this week, while issuing a call for action to the offense.

"Our situational offense, we need to be better on third down," said McCarthy. "Particularly on third-and-2 to (third-and-5). Our numbers are not where we'd like them to be."

Third-down conversion rates, particularly on third-and-short situations as McCarthy mentioned, can have a lot to do with play-calling. Earlier this season, McCarthy gently guided Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, saying he/we need to be "smarter" in his play calling.

With star quarterback Dak Prescott back under center , the offense should see improved efficiency across the board. However, McCarthy said that the path to improved situational offense is through the run game.

"Stay after running the ball and have the benefits of the play-action passing game coming off of that," McCarthy explained.

One way or another, something has to improve - and we are not yet sure if the hobbled Ezekiel Elliott is going to be available to push for that improvement. Dallas has relied on winning low-scoring, close games this season due to their defense . In games like that, the difference between punting and scoring on each possession matters astronomically. Eventually, the third down woes will catch up to the Cowboys, unless they find a way to flip their misfortunes.

