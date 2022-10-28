ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

Manufacturing leader earns talent award

A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry. Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.
KENTWOOD, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids tech company opens Raleigh, North Carolina office

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based software development firm is opening an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Atomic Object, launched in 2001, announced Taylor Vanden Hoek and Ryan Abel will lead the expansion as the firm’s newest managing partners. Vanden Hoek and Abel, both of whom are longtime software developers, pitched the expansion to the company’s leadership.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tanger Outlets welcomes Lids

A new sports apparel shop has opened in Grand Rapids. Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids last week said it added Lids to the shopping center. The new 800-square-foot space features headwear, jerseys and accessories from major sports leagues and fashion brands. “Our goal is to bring shoppers the best selection of...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches

MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
MUSKEGON, MI
thecollegiatelive.com

Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan

Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities

A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Police want to pay YOU to help reduce crime

Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene

One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week. The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI

