Grand Rapids Business Journal
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Manufacturing leader earns talent award
A local business leader recently was awarded for his talent development work in the manufacturing industry. Steve Heethuis, training director at NN Mobile Solutions in Kentwood and chair of West Michigan Works! regional talent council Discover Manufacturing, recently earned the 2022 Michigan Manufacturers Association Talent Champion of the Year Award.
Downtown businesses react to ArtPrize's change of ownership
Downtown businesses like Vault of Midnight, a comic book store, say the event consistently brings in people, particularly families — a crowd they don't always have stopping in.
Grand Rapids tech company opens Raleigh, North Carolina office
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Grand Rapids-based software development firm is opening an office in Raleigh, North Carolina. Atomic Object, launched in 2001, announced Taylor Vanden Hoek and Ryan Abel will lead the expansion as the firm’s newest managing partners. Vanden Hoek and Abel, both of whom are longtime software developers, pitched the expansion to the company’s leadership.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tanger Outlets welcomes Lids
A new sports apparel shop has opened in Grand Rapids. Tanger Outlets Grand Rapids last week said it added Lids to the shopping center. The new 800-square-foot space features headwear, jerseys and accessories from major sports leagues and fashion brands. “Our goal is to bring shoppers the best selection of...
Muskegon’s downtown splashpad could get redo after summer of glitches
MUSKEGON, MI – A downtown Muskegon splashpad that has kept children cool and entertained for more than a decade may be headed for a makeover after a wonky season. The splashpad at “Alcoa Square” between the post office and the Muskegon Farmers Market was plagued with multiple breakdowns this past summer until it finally was shut down, according to information provided to city commissioners.
What’s that off of Chicago Drive? West Michigan company has big plans
HUDSONVILLE, MI — If you’ve taken a trip on Chicago Drive to the Hudsonville area lately, you’ve probably seen a large-scale construction project in the works near Van Buren Street. That project, an expansion of West Michigan Beef Company, will be a 62,000-square-foot building when completed. West...
Road construction to close portion of U.S. 31 in Holland starting Monday
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – As part of a road work project, a portion of U.S. 31 will undergo a total closure starting this week, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. Southbound U.S. 31, between 32nd Street and M-40, in the city of Holland is scheduled to close beginning 9...
The most haunted place in West Michigan may be this Grand Haven restaurant
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — This week in 13 Eats, we're getting spooky! We’re headed to the famed Kirby House in Grand Haven to trick-or-treat ourselves to a Halloween feast and some fascinating ghost lore. We’re told their employees have experienced unexplainable encounters in the restaurant for decades. But...
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
Muskegon chooses company to design new city skatepark
The city of Muskegon is investing in its future, with leaders planning to build a new skatepark: something that's been lost in that community for years since the old one was demolished in 2016.
'First full refill shop'; New eco-friendly store opening in Eastown
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids city officials say for every business that's closed this past year in downtown, two new ones have opened. In Eastown, one block has two new businesses opening in the same week next month: Modish Moth and Earthly Refillery. "I think I'm the first...
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Grand Rapids Police want to pay YOU to help reduce crime
Everyone knows that crime doesn't pay.. but that doesn't mean your ideas to solve it won't rake in a little cash. The Grand Rapids police are offering a cash prize to any citizens who provide ideas and solutions to reduce our rising neighborhood violence. So if you think you have a solution to the problems your neighborhood faces, you may be given up to $10,000 to help solve them.
A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946! What Was it Like Back Then?
Here is a little bit of fun for you. A Grand Rapids Flashback to 1946. The War was over, the town was growing, things were at a more relaxed pace, and we didn't have expressways. How did we ever get around? Very well, thank you. Grand Rapids was on the move.
Kent County awarded $2.5M in quest to end youth homelessness
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A Kent County homelessness coalition is the recipient of a nearly $2.5 million grant in an effort to end youth homelessness. The grant, from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), was given to the Grand Rapids Area Coalition to End Homelessness. The...
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene
One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week. The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
