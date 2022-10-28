Read full article on original website
Consumer Choice in Payments – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about how American Express are helping their partners in light of increasing consumer choice in payments. Holly explains that when open banking first started to come to life in the UK, it was all...
Wio Bank Partners with Magnati to Improve Access to Payment Services for Wio Business Customers
Wio Bank, the UAE’s first platform bank, is partnering with Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solution industry, to improve access to payment processing services for customers of Wio Business, the first digital banking application from Wio caterings to SMEs, entrepreneurs and freelancers. The partnership enhances the tools available to Wio Bank’s SME merchants, who will be able to enjoy seamless and secure payment infrastructure and technology powered by Magnati.
FF Salon at Sibos 2022: “Every Company is a Fintech” – Shilpa Bangera, Finastra
“Every company is a fintech. There is a propensity to collaborate.”. At Sibos 2022, Chief Revenue Officer at Finastra Shilpa Bangera joins us at the FF Salon to discuss healthy competition and diversity of thought, key factors necessary for running a successful, customer-centric financial services company. For Bangera, events like...
Absa Bank Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Business
NCino, Inc, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Absa, a leading African bank, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System®, to deliver a single platform solution to automate its debt case management and portfolio reporting processes in its Relationship Banking Business.
Tuum Partners with Bricknode to Add Investment Solutions to its Offering
Tuum, the next-generation core banking platform, has announced a partnership with Bricknode, the leading brokerage-as-a-service provider, to enable financial institutions to quickly deploy innovative digital investment products. Tuum’s API-first, modular core banking platform enables companies to quickly roll out new financial products, from accounts, deposits and lending to payments and...
Ruuky adds new banking services for Generation Z with transaction data enrichment services by Snowdrop
German neobank for the Generation Z, Ruuky, is the latest to launch highly accurate transaction enrichment services with Snowdrop Solutions. Launched with their redesigned Banking App in Germany this fall, Ruuky rolled out Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System™ API (MRS) to improve information shared with users about their transactions and purchases. Using MRS, Ruuky is now offering their customers a way to better understand their spending habits, including the merchant name, its logo and categorization.
New Partnership Between Finaro and EveryPay Boosts in-store SoftPOS Card Acceptance for Greek Merchants
Finaro, the global cross-border payment provider and fully licensed bank, has today announced a new strategic partnership with EveryPay, the Greek payment gateway provider, to boost in-store payment acceptance for Greek merchants. This latest partnership is another example of how Finaro’s pioneering services and flexible technologies are making it the go-to payments partner for PSPs and merchants across Europe, and it also highlights the latest step in the successful execution of Finaro’s ambitious growth plans.
Cogo: 8 in 10 banking customers want to know the carbon impact of their spending
New research has found that nearly 8 in 10 (75%) UK mobile banking users want to know more about the carbon impact of their spending. The findings indicate that there is an unfulfilled appetite in the UK retail banking market for green banking features and products. The research, run by...
What will the European Instant Payments mandate mean for you?
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The European Union (EU) is proposing that Banks (PSPs) operating in the bloc should send and receive mandatory instant payments (IP) in euros. This is part of the EU’s bid to modernize...
Founder Alex Gonthier Returns as CEO of Trustly, Inc.
Trustly, the global leader in Open Banking Payments, announces that it will welcome back Alex Gonthier as CEO of Trustly, Inc., the Americas division of Trustly AB, effective October 31, 2022. Gonthier is the founder and former CEO of PayWithMyBank, Inc., which merged with Trustly in June 2019. He transitioned to Executive Chairman in 2021.
Martin McCann – Trade Ledger – Sibos 2022
“The biggest innovation in the last three years in business banking has been automation and digitization using the software.”. At Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global software company Trade Ledger, about digitisation and how it can add more value to the role of banks.
EXCLUSIVE: “Paris Fintech Forum is dead… Long live the Paris Fintech Forum Communities!” – Laurent Nizri, Paris Fintech Forum in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Ali Paterson, Editor-in-chief of The Fintech Magazine interviews Laurent Nizri, Founder of the Paris Fintech Forum. Within just a few years – before the COVID era – Paris Fintech Forum established itself as one of the main global fintech and digital finance events. The 2020 edition, which took place just before the pandemic struck, consolidated that reputation.
Commonwealth Bank Announces Its Next Elevate Reconciliation Action Plan
Commonwealth Bank has today launched its new Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), introduced the bank’s new Indigenous Leadership Team and marked 20 years of its school-based traineeship program for Indigenous students. “Our purpose at the Commonwealth Bank is to build a brighter future for all and through our Reconciliation Action...
UK's Morrisons to close McColl's stores; 1,300 jobs at risk
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - British supermarket group Morrisons is to close 132 McColl's convenience stores that have no realistic prospect of making a profit in the medium term, it said on Tuesday, putting 1,300 workers at risk of redundancy.
Extend Launches API to Help SMBs Integrate Virtual Card Payments into Core Business Applications
Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced the launch of its open API, the most flexible API for making and managing card payments from existing credit card accounts. By integrating virtual card issuance directly into their existing workflows and systems, tech-savvy small and medium businesses (SMBs) can streamline operations and solve payment reconciliation, control, and volume challenges.
Mobile overtakes cash as Nordic consumers drive recovery in face-to-face payments, according to new Nets report
Nets, part of Nexi Group, the European PayTech, has published its Nordic Payment Report 2022, revealing a strong recovery for face-to-face payments, particularly in hospitality and transport sectors, as mobile payments gain ground at physical points of sale, pushing cash into third-place in terms of consumer preferences. Report highlights:. 80%...
New Cyber MGA Converge Partners With CyberCube to Bolster Proprietary Underwriting Ecosystem
Converge is partnering with CyberCube to provide customers with deeper data and risk solutions, delivering improved business outcomes at lower premiums. Integrating CyberCube’s platforms into Converge’s ecosystem will enhance the quality and depth of the analysis provided to clients across a spectrum of industries and sectors to confidently mitigate risk and strengthen cyber protection.
Consumers Can Now Search For Lost And Dormant Accounts On Behalf Of Deceased Or Vulnerable Loved Ones With Gretel
Consumers can now search for lost and dormant accounts on behalf of loved ones that have passed away or are vulnerable with Gretel, the free online hub that enables people to find lost and forgotten assets ranging from pensions, investments and savings. Executors, administrators and other representatives that have the...
Kenanga Investment Bank and AntChain Technology Inks Agreement to Adopt ‘mPaaS’ Technology for Malaysia’s First Wealth SuperApp
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad has entered into an agreement with AntChain Technology, part of the Ant Group, to build Malaysia’s first wealth SuperApp using AntChain’s proprietary mobile platform solution. This agreement follows from its recent MoU with AntChain. Kenanga’s SuperApp aims to help Malaysians save and grow their wealth through our innovative and interactive platform – one that delivers our competitive financial products simply and transparently, enabled by our extensive experience in wealth creation and in today’s leading technology.
Food prices soar, and so do companies’ profits
“The calls tell us corporations have used inflation, the pandemic and supply chain challenges as an excuse to exaggerate their own costs and then nickel and dime consumers.”. A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost an average of $5.05. These days, that bag costs...
