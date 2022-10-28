German neobank for the Generation Z, Ruuky, is the latest to launch highly accurate transaction enrichment services with Snowdrop Solutions. Launched with their redesigned Banking App in Germany this fall, Ruuky rolled out Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System™ API (MRS) to improve information shared with users about their transactions and purchases. Using MRS, Ruuky is now offering their customers a way to better understand their spending habits, including the merchant name, its logo and categorization.

23 HOURS AGO