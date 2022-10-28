Wayne Lloyd, Founder & CEO of Smarter Contracts, the fintech behind consent management platform Pulse, says the multiverse of trust is heading for its own big bang. Back in 1956, physicist Hugh Everett’s ‘many worlds’ theory described how the entire universe exists in multiple states – something he termed the ‘multiverse’. Since then, physicists have proposed many types of multiverses, including parallel worlds.While these co-exist, physics dictates that ‘no communication occurs between them, so no universe is aware of the presence of any other’. It does, however, support the notion that they can collide! The principle behind the theory appropriately describes how I view the last 13 years of digital change and innovation across financial services – specifically two parallel worlds that have grown under two very different realities: the fintech and crypto worlds. The ‘big bang’ that accelerated the growth of both these worlds occurred in 2008.

