Freedom Finance partners with Experian to add new brands to the UK’s widest panel of unsecured lenders
Freedom Finance, one of the UK’s leading digital marketplaces for consumer credit, is delighted to announce that it has integrated its platform with Experian’s Marketplace lender panel. The partnership gives customers immediate access to seven new brands, complementing its existing direct connections to lenders and paves the way for even further expansion for loans and credit cards.
EXCLUSIVE: “When Worlds Collide” – Wayne Lloyd, Smarter Contracts in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Wayne Lloyd, Founder & CEO of Smarter Contracts, the fintech behind consent management platform Pulse, says the multiverse of trust is heading for its own big bang. Back in 1956, physicist Hugh Everett’s ‘many worlds’ theory described how the entire universe exists in multiple states – something he termed the ‘multiverse’. Since then, physicists have proposed many types of multiverses, including parallel worlds.While these co-exist, physics dictates that ‘no communication occurs between them, so no universe is aware of the presence of any other’. It does, however, support the notion that they can collide! The principle behind the theory appropriately describes how I view the last 13 years of digital change and innovation across financial services – specifically two parallel worlds that have grown under two very different realities: the fintech and crypto worlds. The ‘big bang’ that accelerated the growth of both these worlds occurred in 2008.
EXCLUSIVE: “New Rules of the Game” – Richard Stockley, Currencycloud and Daniel Cronin, Integrated Finance in ‘Discover Money 20/20 USA 2022’
Financial services were unbundled by the first fintechs, now they’re reassembling them. Currencycloud and Integrated Finance consider the fundamental problem that presents. In the world’s most popular video game, League of Legends, there’s a strategy called one-tricking: you basically choose a single champion and learn to play that character really well. It’s a good strategy for newbies, as you find your way around, deepen your knowledge of that character’s strengths and weaknesses, and improve your skillset. But it’s debatable whether it’s the best strategy if you’re serious about competitive play, especially in the international leagues.Most of the fintechs that emerged after the financial crisis 15 years ago, were one-trickers.
EXCLUSIVE: “Chequeing Out?” – Carl Slabicki and Isabel Schmidt, BNY Mellon in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
The US is a long way behind much of the rest of world in weaning itself off paper transactions. Carl Slabicki and Isabel Schmidt from BNY Mellon explain what it’s doing to accelerate it. “The cheque has been with us 400 years and it’s going to be around for...
Cogo: 8 in 10 banking customers want to know the carbon impact of their spending
New research has found that nearly 8 in 10 (75%) UK mobile banking users want to know more about the carbon impact of their spending. The findings indicate that there is an unfulfilled appetite in the UK retail banking market for green banking features and products. The research, run by...
Brush Claims Partners with McKenzie Intelligence Services to Accelerate Response Times to Natural Disasters
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, is partnering with McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a London-based geospatial data and imagery analysis intelligence leader, to help expedite incident and claims responses following catastrophic events. As a leader in the insurance industry’s digital transformation, Brush’s partnership with...
Form3 Secures EUR23 million Funding To Continue Exponential Growth Journey
Form3, the leading cloud-native payment technology provider, today announces it has secured a EUR23 million venture debt facility to continue its rapid global expansion and follows its $160 million Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs last year. The venture debt funding provided by Atempo Growth, – which counts among...
Yapily: Demand for financial tools to tackle cost of living skyrockets — but Brits still unaware of open banking
The overwhelming majority of UK consumers and businesses have turned to financial tools and applications to cope with the cost-of-living crisis, according to new research from Yapily, Europe’s leading open banking infrastructure platform. Yapily’s Open Banking and Financial Wellbeing report comes as the current economic climate continues to pinch...
EXCLUSIVE: “Have we really done well enough?” – Theodora Lau in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Theodora Lau gives her perspective on whether fintech has truly lived up to its moral promise. I was catching up with a good friend over dinner recently, and the question arose: has fintech really changed anything? Did we accomplish what we set out to do… have we done enough? It was a loaded question but one worth exploring.
Swift appoints Max Mamondez as Chief Financial Officer
Swift today announces the appointment of Max Mamondez as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned finance executive with over 25 years of international experience, Mamondez will serve on Swift’s Executive Committee and report directly to CEO Javier Pérez-Tasso. Mamondez has cultivated innovation and enabled business transformation in fast-paced international...
Wio Bank Partners with Magnati to Improve Access to Payment Services for Wio Business Customers
Wio Bank, the UAE’s first platform bank, is partnering with Magnati, a regional leader in the payment solution industry, to improve access to payment processing services for customers of Wio Business, the first digital banking application from Wio caterings to SMEs, entrepreneurs and freelancers. The partnership enhances the tools available to Wio Bank’s SME merchants, who will be able to enjoy seamless and secure payment infrastructure and technology powered by Magnati.
Broadridge Launches New End-to-End Solution for SFDR Reporting
To better support European asset managers in meeting their compliance obligations for the upcoming Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions has today announced the launch of its new end-to-end managed service solution. Starting January 1, 2023, SFDR requires asset managers to consider and disclose in...
Founder Alex Gonthier Returns as CEO of Trustly, Inc.
Trustly, the global leader in Open Banking Payments, announces that it will welcome back Alex Gonthier as CEO of Trustly, Inc., the Americas division of Trustly AB, effective October 31, 2022. Gonthier is the founder and former CEO of PayWithMyBank, Inc., which merged with Trustly in June 2019. He transitioned to Executive Chairman in 2021.
FF Salon at Sibos 2022: “Every Company is a Fintech” – Shilpa Bangera, Finastra
“Every company is a fintech. There is a propensity to collaborate.”. At Sibos 2022, Chief Revenue Officer at Finastra Shilpa Bangera joins us at the FF Salon to discuss healthy competition and diversity of thought, key factors necessary for running a successful, customer-centric financial services company. For Bangera, events like...
QuestDB Selected by Aquis Exchange to Power Its Financial Exchange Infrastructure
QuestDB, a leader in time series and real-time analytics, today announced that Aquis Exchange, a leading European Operator of Pan-European equity trading exchanges, is using the QuestDB open source time series database to monitor its institutional exchange in real time. This partnership enables Aquis Exchange to improve its monitoring and real-time decision-making capabilities with open source software at the core of their infrastructure while reducing costs.
What will the European Instant Payments mandate mean for you?
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The European Union (EU) is proposing that Banks (PSPs) operating in the bloc should send and receive mandatory instant payments (IP) in euros. This is part of the EU’s bid to modernize...
Cover Genius Raises $70M in Series D Funding to Further Expand Embedded Business Model
Cover Genius, the global insurtech for embedded insurance, today announced it has raised $70M USD in Series D funding in a round led by Dawn Capital, with participation from new investor, New York-based Atlas Merchant Capital, and existing investors including GSquared and King River Capital. The raise will assist in the insurtech’s rapid business growth and expansion of its award-winning global insurance distribution platform, XCover.
X1 Selects Resistant AI’s Document Forensics Solution to Maximise Efficiency and Accuracy of AML Checks Across its Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
Resistant AI, the AI and machine learning financial crime prevention specialists, has announced that X1, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has selected Resistant AI’s Document Forensics solution to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its Source of Funds (SOF) and Proof of Address (POA) checks, a statutory obligation under EU Anti-Money Laundering regulations. As a result of the implementation, the time required to carry out document authentication processes will be reduced from days to just seconds.
Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions
Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app.
iink Payments Raises $3.0 MM in Seed II to Streamline P&C Claims Payments for the Insurance Restoration Industry
Iink Payments, a digital payments network that expedites the disbursement of funds associated with multi-party property insurance claims, announced it has raised $3.0 MM in seed funding led by Grand Ventures. The round included participation from Springtime Ventures, Simplex Ventures, Motivate Venture Capital, and Green Egg Ventures. The financing will allow iink to invest in strategic integrations with mortgage servicing banks and insurance carriers to digitize lienholder approvals.
