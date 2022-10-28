Read full article on original website
anash.org
Jewish Children Experience Sukkos With Innovative CKids Club
This Sukkos, the CKids Club team at Merkos 302, devised the “Sukkot Time Machine,” an innovative and engaging Sukkos project that had the kids experience Sukkot using all their five senses. As technology advances more and more and children are bombarded with an endless slew of fast-paced content,...
Manhattan math teacher awarded $5,000 for after-hours tutoring services
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A math teacher from Manhattan was honored on Monday for her outstanding and impactful initiatives beyond the classroom. Jancy Davis, a math teacher from the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 school district, is one of only eight K-State College of Education alumni across the sunflower state to be awarded a $5,000 community service stipend. […]
Gravenstein Union support staff prepared to strike for higher wages
photo credit: Courtesy of Liz/Wikimedia Commons Sonoma County’s cost of living is near the highest in the state, and many educators struggle to make ends meet. In a bid for higher wages, another strike is looming - but this time it isn’t teachers at this West County School district. In the tiny two school Gravenstein Union School District outside Sebastopol, classified employees - the teacher’s aides, custodians, school chefs - have been working for over two years to unionize and bargain for a first contract. 33 of 36 members of GUCE - the Gravenstein Union Classified Employees, recently authorized a strike. Union president Meggan...
