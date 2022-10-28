Read full article on original website
FF Salon at Sibos 2022: “Every Company is a Fintech” – Shilpa Bangera, Finastra
“Every company is a fintech. There is a propensity to collaborate.”. At Sibos 2022, Chief Revenue Officer at Finastra Shilpa Bangera joins us at the FF Salon to discuss healthy competition and diversity of thought, key factors necessary for running a successful, customer-centric financial services company. For Bangera, events like...
X1 Selects Resistant AI’s Document Forensics Solution to Maximise Efficiency and Accuracy of AML Checks Across its Cryptocurrency Trading Platform
Resistant AI, the AI and machine learning financial crime prevention specialists, has announced that X1, a cryptocurrency trading platform, has selected Resistant AI’s Document Forensics solution to increase the efficiency and accuracy of its Source of Funds (SOF) and Proof of Address (POA) checks, a statutory obligation under EU Anti-Money Laundering regulations. As a result of the implementation, the time required to carry out document authentication processes will be reduced from days to just seconds.
Simpego Selects Earnix Telematics Solution to Expand its Intelligent InsurOps Capabilities
Earnix, a global provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions for insurers and banks, today announced Simpego, a fully digital Swiss carrier and a leader in the field of dynamic and Machine Learning (ML)-powered pricing, selected Earnix Drive-It to expand its intelligent insurOps capabilities. The Earnix Drive-It solution combines an app that collects robust data around breaking, acceleration, distraction, speed, cornering, and other real driving events with ML and AI capabilities to generate predictive, personalised scores.
QuestDB Selected by Aquis Exchange to Power Its Financial Exchange Infrastructure
QuestDB, a leader in time series and real-time analytics, today announced that Aquis Exchange, a leading European Operator of Pan-European equity trading exchanges, is using the QuestDB open source time series database to monitor its institutional exchange in real time. This partnership enables Aquis Exchange to improve its monitoring and real-time decision-making capabilities with open source software at the core of their infrastructure while reducing costs.
Carpool Conversations at ITC Vegas 2022 with: Tim Hardcastle – INSTANDA
Two brits in a Porsche on the Vegas strip surely has disaster written all over it. Luckily this time they’re on their way to the ITC at Mandalay Bay, and it’s only 10 am…. Tim Hardcastle, CEO and Co-Founder of Instanda, a platform that enables carriers and MGAs...
Extend Launches API to Help SMBs Integrate Virtual Card Payments into Core Business Applications
Extend, a leading virtual card and spend management platform, today announced the launch of its open API, the most flexible API for making and managing card payments from existing credit card accounts. By integrating virtual card issuance directly into their existing workflows and systems, tech-savvy small and medium businesses (SMBs) can streamline operations and solve payment reconciliation, control, and volume challenges.
Bitget Launches ‘Bitget Insights’ to Enhance Social Trading Initiatives
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature ‘Bitget Insights’. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Ruuky adds new banking services for Generation Z with transaction data enrichment services by Snowdrop
German neobank for the Generation Z, Ruuky, is the latest to launch highly accurate transaction enrichment services with Snowdrop Solutions. Launched with their redesigned Banking App in Germany this fall, Ruuky rolled out Snowdrop’s Merchant Reconciliation System™ API (MRS) to improve information shared with users about their transactions and purchases. Using MRS, Ruuky is now offering their customers a way to better understand their spending habits, including the merchant name, its logo and categorization.
Brush Claims Partners with McKenzie Intelligence Services to Accelerate Response Times to Natural Disasters
Brush Claims (Brush), an insurtech claims solution firm using innovative proprietary technology, is partnering with McKenzie Intelligence Services (MIS), a London-based geospatial data and imagery analysis intelligence leader, to help expedite incident and claims responses following catastrophic events. As a leader in the insurance industry’s digital transformation, Brush’s partnership with...
Broadridge Launches New End-to-End Solution for SFDR Reporting
To better support European asset managers in meeting their compliance obligations for the upcoming Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions has today announced the launch of its new end-to-end managed service solution. Starting January 1, 2023, SFDR requires asset managers to consider and disclose in...
Admiral Money Appoints OCR Labs Global for Automated Digital Identity Verification
Admiral Money – a subsidiary of Admiral Group PLC, a specialist in car insurance, home and travel insurance, insurtech, personal loans and legal services – has chosen OCR Labs Global as its digital identity verification provider to enhance and accelerate its onboarding process. Admiral Money considers excellent user...
Wirex Launches New Dual-Asset Yield-Earning Tool, DUO
Wirex, a leading crypto wealth and payment platform, has launched DUO, the dual-asset high yield-generating tool that earns users up to 200% returns. DUO will make earning simpler than ever before with guaranteed yield paid in crypto every time. As part of their mission to bridge the gap between the...
Kenanga Investment Bank and AntChain Technology Inks Agreement to Adopt ‘mPaaS’ Technology for Malaysia’s First Wealth SuperApp
Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad has entered into an agreement with AntChain Technology, part of the Ant Group, to build Malaysia’s first wealth SuperApp using AntChain’s proprietary mobile platform solution. This agreement follows from its recent MoU with AntChain. Kenanga’s SuperApp aims to help Malaysians save and grow their wealth through our innovative and interactive platform – one that delivers our competitive financial products simply and transparently, enabled by our extensive experience in wealth creation and in today’s leading technology.
Luno Joins Coinbase Network TRUST to Extend Travel Rule Capabilities and Deliver Top Tier Security for its Customers
Luno, the global cryptocurrency investment app that aims to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands, has today announced that it will be joining as a member of the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST). TRUST is a global, industry-driven solution designed to comply with a requirement known as the Travel Rule, while prioritising customer security and privacy. The Travel Rule requires a virtual asset service provider to collect details about the parties to a crypto transaction and to exchange that information with the provider on the other side of the transaction, much like banks do.
Auriga Extends Advanced Bank Branch Self-service Solution With IOLE, the New Smart Personal Banking Virtual Assistant
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced a significant development of its digital self-service branch solution Bank4Me. IOLE is a powerful virtual assistant that intuitively and fully answers customers’ needs and provides extended assistance when they use Bank4Me. Running on digital hubs...
Glia and Finastra to Accelerate Transition from Phone-First to Digital-First Customer Service for Financial Institutions
Glia, the leading provider of Digital Customer Service (DCS), has teamed up with Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, to help financial institutions to improve the digital customer experience. Via its FusionFabric.cloud platform and Fusion Digital Banking solution, Finastra will offer Glia’s Digital Customer Service (DCS) capabilities as a new app.
Absa Bank Selects nCino to Optimize its Relationship Banking Debt Management Business
NCino, Inc, a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Absa, a leading African bank, has selected the nCino Bank Operating System®, to deliver a single platform solution to automate its debt case management and portfolio reporting processes in its Relationship Banking Business.
EXCLUSIVE: “Have we really done well enough?” – Theodora Lau in ‘The Fintech Magazine’
Theodora Lau gives her perspective on whether fintech has truly lived up to its moral promise. I was catching up with a good friend over dinner recently, and the question arose: has fintech really changed anything? Did we accomplish what we set out to do… have we done enough? It was a loaded question but one worth exploring.
Form3 Secures EUR23 million Funding To Continue Exponential Growth Journey
Form3, the leading cloud-native payment technology provider, today announces it has secured a EUR23 million venture debt facility to continue its rapid global expansion and follows its $160 million Series C funding led by Goldman Sachs last year. The venture debt funding provided by Atempo Growth, – which counts among...
EXCLUSIVE: “Chequeing Out?” – Carl Slabicki and Isabel Schmidt, BNY Mellon in ‘Discover Money20/20 USA 2022’
The US is a long way behind much of the rest of world in weaning itself off paper transactions. Carl Slabicki and Isabel Schmidt from BNY Mellon explain what it’s doing to accelerate it. “The cheque has been with us 400 years and it’s going to be around for...
