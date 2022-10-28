Luno, the global cryptocurrency investment app that aims to put the power of crypto in everyone’s hands, has today announced that it will be joining as a member of the Travel Rule Universal Solution Technology (TRUST). TRUST is a global, industry-driven solution designed to comply with a requirement known as the Travel Rule, while prioritising customer security and privacy. The Travel Rule requires a virtual asset service provider to collect details about the parties to a crypto transaction and to exchange that information with the provider on the other side of the transaction, much like banks do.

