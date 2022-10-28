HOUSTON — Derrick Henry dominated the Houston Texans again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry the Tennessee Titans to a 17-10 win on Sunday. Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans made him the first player in NFL history to have at least 150 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in four consecutive games against the same opponent. The 28-year-old has six 200-yard games in his career, tying O.J. Simpson and Adrian Peterson for the most in NFL history.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO