Rolling Stone

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Introduces a Serial Killer You’ve Probably Never Heard Of

Warning: This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC. American Horror Story: NYC seems a culmination of everything Ryan Murphy has made in the past: It’s like if Pose met Dahmer met the Rubber Man, the mysterious murderous figure that we first met in AHS season one. Over the first two episodes, which premiered Wednesday on FX and is now streaming on Hulu, we meet a cast of characters trying to survive New York in 1981, specifically a mysterious illness infecting both deer on Fire Island and LGBTQ people alike, and a serial...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
ComicBook

Dahmer Dethroned as #1 Netflix Series by New Thriller

Ever since it premiered, the new Netflix original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters has been a monster hit on the streamer. In the time since the show has debuted it has wracked up hundreds of millions of hours of streams and has become the #2 most-watched English-language show of all-time on Netflix. With about three weeks under its belt it's more surprising that it was still the #1 streaming series on Netflix, but now the show has fallen down the official Daily Top 10 with the release of another new series...another Ryan Murphy thriller, The Watcher.
papermag.com

Evan Peters Wants To Play Someone “Normal”

Despites playing a gruesome, cannibalistic serial murderer in Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Evan Peters hopes to try starring in a rom-com next, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At an event for the show on Thursday, series creator Ryan Murphy said that before taking on the part of...
TheDailyBeast

‘The Watcher’ Is Ryan Murphy’s Creepiest Creation Since the First ‘American Horror Story’

In 2014, anonymous letters began showing up in the mailbox of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who had just bought a house on 657 Boulevard in Westfield, New Jersey, signed by someone who called themselves “The Watcher.” In his notes, The Watcher detailed their apparent reconnaissance of the property and the Broadduses’ short time at it (they had only just closed on the house and hadn’t yet moved in). The first letter thanked the family for bringing children to the home—“young blood,” as the letter so terrifyingly put it—and stated that once The Watcher knew their names, they would call to...
Primetimer

Niecy Nash Calls Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hasn't just been tough on viewers and victims' families. Series star Niecy Nash revealed on Instagram that the Ryan Murphy serial killer drama was her "most challenging job to date". "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date..." Nash wrote, proceeding to thank co-star Evan Peters. "Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan."
Narcity USA

The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
Variety

‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel Series ‘Crystal Lake’ From Bryan Fuller Ordered at Peacock

UPDATED: Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a “Friday the 13th” prequel currently titled “Crystal Lake,” Variety has learned. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, although it is described as an “expanded prequel.” The show will be written by Bryan Fuller, who is also the showrunner and an executive producer. Victor Miller, who penned the original film in the franchise, will also executive produce along with Marc Toberoff, Rob Barsamian, and A24. A24 will also serve as the studio behind the series. “’Friday the 13th’ is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history...

