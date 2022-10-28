ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Vice

Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change

In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston

More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
BOSTON, MA
theoldmotor.com

Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts

Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thisweekinworcester.com

14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations

BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
WORCESTER, MA
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Cathedral High School receives anonymous $30 million matching gift

Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston has announced a $30 million matching gift from an anonymous alumnus in support of the school’s Adopt a Student Foundation. The donor noted that the values CHS has worked to instill in students have helped to guide their career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever, for which the anonymous gift is the lead donation.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
NATICK, MA
Boston

10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development

The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

This Is Last Weekend for Early Voting in Mass.

The last weekend of early voting is underway in Massachusetts, with dozens of places available for you to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day, including Fenway Park. Saturday is the last day people can register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in the upcoming election. That can be done online until 11:59 p.m.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

