Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Vice
Photographing Boston in the 80s on the cusp of change
In 1985, Jack Lueders-Booth was one of five photographers commissioned to photograph the southern route of Boston's oldest elevated train line ahead of its planned replacement. "It was the brainchild of Linda Swartz, who became aware that the south section of the Orange Line was scheduled for demolition and rerouting because it was dangerous and dilapidated," Jack tells me, speaking on a video call from his studio in the city. "It was an eyesore, basically. But an inadvertent consequence was that it provided affordable housing because not many people wanted to live there."
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
White supremacist group rallies against migrants housed at Kingston hotel
KINGSTON, Mass. — A group of protesters gathered outside the Kingston hotel where a group of migrants are being housed Sunday. Viewer video sent into Boston 25 shows the men displaying a banner identifying them as members of the Nationalist Social Club 131, an organization the Anti-Defamation League classifies as a Neo-Nazi group.
theoldmotor.com
Vintage Filling Stations In Massachusetts
Today’s lead image and the enlargeable version below, dated by the source to 1958, contains a view of Lowell St. in Lawrence, MA. Situated on the left of the photo is an Esso service station and “Auto Repair Service,” on the right is “Baron’s Auto Park.”
wgbh.org
In a wealthy Boston suburb, Asian American and white students strive to stand out in college admissions
The leafy suburb of Wayland, 20 miles west of Boston, is home to affluent families and top-notch public schools. It's also the scene of fierce competition among mostly Asian American and white students for coveted spots at colleges like Harvard. “The kids are really obsessed with [elite admissions] in a...
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Cathedral High School receives anonymous $30 million matching gift
Cathedral High School (CHS) in Boston has announced a $30 million matching gift from an anonymous alumnus in support of the school’s Adopt a Student Foundation. The donor noted that the values CHS has worked to instill in students have helped to guide their career choices, successes, and philanthropic leadership, inspiring a desire and sense of responsibility to help others. The match announcement was shared along with the launch of a $60 million fundraising campaign entitled the Cathedral Now, Cathedral Forever, for which the anonymous gift is the lead donation.
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
wgbh.org
Pine Street Inn president says opposition to supportive housing is 'mostly based in fear'
Since 1969, Pine Street Inn has provided housing and other services to more than 1,400 homeless individuals every day. The organization has become one of the largest of its kind in New England, and now the South End nonprofit is on the move. Pine Street Inn plans to redevelop the...
WBUR
After an officer allegedly assaulted a dispatcher, Natick kept it secret
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 31. Tiziana Dearing is our host. A Natick police officer was accused of sexual assault and, initially, the police department shrugged off the allegations. For two years, the town has fought to keep records about how it responded secret. WBUR's Ally Jarmanning joins us "From the Newsroom" to tell us what her and Todd Wallack's reporting has uncovered.
10 stories of affordable housing planned for Back Bay development
The proposal also includes more than $54 million in investments for the Hynes Convention Center MBTA station. A developer is seeking Boston’s approval to build over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Back Bay, proposing 125 affordable housing units, 12 stories of lab or office space, MBTA station improvements, and a public bike storage area.
Boston cop threatened, ‘I’m going to burn this house down with you in it,’ Suffolk DA says
Prosecutors said Monday that a Boston police officer accused of domestic violence during a weekend altercation threatened to burn down the home of a member of her family or household with them inside it. Roselyn LaCroix, a member of the Boston Police Department since 2006, was arrested before dawn Sunday...
Lots of Women Report Being Drugged at a Popular Boston Music Venue
It just opened this fall of 2022, already garnering praise as an outstanding music venue, and this. Multiple women have reported being drugged while seeing concerts, on separate occasions, at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. According to NewsCenter 5, these women have told Boston police about their various incidents...
3 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out for burgers from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger place in Massachusetts that are highly known for their delicious burgers made with high quality ingredients only.
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
NECN
This Is Last Weekend for Early Voting in Mass.
The last weekend of early voting is underway in Massachusetts, with dozens of places available for you to cast your ballot ahead of Election Day, including Fenway Park. Saturday is the last day people can register to vote if they want to cast a ballot in the upcoming election. That can be done online until 11:59 p.m.
thescopeboston.org
The Roxbury YMCA underscores that community health includes body positivity, not just personal fitness
The Roxbury YMCA on Martin Luther King Boulevard is more than just a gym. It is home to a diverse community of people dedicated to supporting fitness goals through the lens of body positivity. On the first floor of the Roxbury Y, a crate of grab-and-go food and snacks is...
Disappointing photos show what it can be like visiting Salem during Halloween season
Visitors flock to the Massachusetts town for its Halloween celebrations and witch-filled history, but many leave behind litter and damaged properties.
Comments / 1