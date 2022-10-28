Oklahoma-Iowa State: Three Keys to the Game

OU need a block party up front ... For OU's secondary, X marks the spot ... Venables may need to be bold.

Block Party

Simply put, Oklahoma’s offensive line is going to have to have its best game of the season.

Iowa State leads the Big 12 in all four major defensive categories — rushing yards, passing yards, total yards and points — so the Sooners have very little room for error.

If the OU front — including tight ends and backs — plays with physicality and precision, they’ll have an opportunity to move the football against the Cyclones.

Iowa State is fundamentally sound, but Jon Heacock’s defense is also good at disguising their look. If OU blockers are hesitant about who to block, that plays into the Cyclones’ strength, which is getting 11 men to the football and tackling. The Sooners need to know their assignments to be able to effectively run the football.

Add to that the absolute must of tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris (and possibly Tyler Guyton ) being at their best against Iowa State All-America defensive end Will McDonald and the Sooners will have their hands full keeping quarterback Dillon Gabriel upright.

X Marks the Spot

Iowa State’s offense relies heavily on senior wideout Xavier Hutchinson . He leads the nation at 9.6 catches per game — but he’s really the only big-time threat.

It’ll be a heavy burden for cornerbacks Jaden Davis and Woodi Washington to mitigate Hutchinson’s impact, but they’ll obviously need assistance from the OU linebackers — particularly cheetah DaShaun White, who’s been defending the slot position much of the season — as well as safeties.

That last part is tricky if Billy Bowman isn’t back healthy.

Bowman was OU’s best safety, but he’s missed the last two-plus games with a knee injury. He was back at practice this week, but his status is unknown.

Key Lawrence will be OK at the other safety, but if Bowman can’t go, is Justin Broiles the answer? Or could the Sooners continue to throw true freshman Robert Spears-Jennings into the mix?

Whoever plays, they’ll need to know where Hutchison is at all times, and they’d be wise to roll extra coverage his way — especially on third downs.

Iowa State’s passing game has been a one-man band: after Hutchinson’s 67 catches (for 758 yards and five touchdowns), the second-leading receiver is Jaylin Noel (35 catches) and after that it drops to Dimitri Stanley (19). None of them average 12 yards per catch, and only one regular in the rotation ( DeShawn Hanika at 14.1) averages more than that.

Be Bold

Oklahoma might not win the matchup on offense. And the Sooners might also lose the matchup on defense.

So Brent Venables might have to be daring and dynamic on special teams.

A blocked punt, a trick-play kick return, a fake field goal or fake punt — OU might need something unexpected, something dynamic, to swing the momentum.

It’s a morning kickoff, but Iowa State’s fan base is loud and loyal. They’ll be engaged for four hours, from pregame warmup to the alma mater.

It might be out of Venables’ comfort zone, but if the Sooners find themselves down by a couple scores and unable to sustain offensive possessions — or unable to stop the Cyclones defensively — then Venables will need to push the right buttons and come up with something unique.

Marvin Mims has been good on punt returns this year, averaging 19.7 yards on six runbacks. Likewise, Jalil Farooq has been good on six kickoffs, averaging 27.2 yards per return.

OU also has a slight edge in punting, with Michael Turk weaponized to flip field position, and Zach Schmit is 6-of-7 on field goals this season.

Venables needs to have a couple of big plays at the ready in case he feels the need to utilize some of those built-in advantages.