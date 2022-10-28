Read full article on original website
KOCO
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference. He did not provide their identities, ages or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were family members believed to be living in the home. Police said both adults who live in the home were considered “primary suspects” because they were found dead in the front of the home while the children were all found in a bedroom, where the fire was contained. A police spokesman declined to say whether authorities believe the two adults were both responsible for the killings or whether it could be just one of them. “It’s because investigators are still trying to piece together what happened with eight people dead,” police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in an email to The Associated Press.
Tulsa police sergeant is placed on restrictive duty after making insulting comments about protesters
A Tulsa, Oklahoma, police supervisor was placed on administrative duty Thursday after an audio recording revealed the sergeant making inappropriate comments about police brutality protesters during a training session.
Person of interest in brutal murder of 4 friends found dismembered in river had previous arrest for shooting at thieves
THE person of interested in connection to the brutal murder of four friends found dismembered in a river has been previously arrested for shooting at thieves. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested earlier this week in Florida on charges of motor vehicle theft. He is being held without bond at the...
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
