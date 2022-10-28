ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow police confirm identities in murder-suicide investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed the identities of the suspects in a murder-suicide investigation. On Sunday, police said they can confirm the identities in the murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittany Nelson. Police said the bodies of eight people, including six children,...
The Associated Press

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.
The Associated Press

Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to 13, were the victims, Broken Arrow Police Chief Brandon Berryhill said during a news conference. He did not provide their identities, ages or explain their relationships to one another except to say they were family members believed to be living in the home. Police said both adults who live in the home were considered “primary suspects” because they were found dead in the front of the home while the children were all found in a bedroom, where the fire was contained. A police spokesman declined to say whether authorities believe the two adults were both responsible for the killings or whether it could be just one of them. “It’s because investigators are still trying to piece together what happened with eight people dead,” police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said in an email to The Associated Press.
