Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park

Rise Southern Biscuits will soon be opening a new Winter Park location, the very first in Florida, according to a recent real estate filing. The new, 1,115 square foot restaurant will be opening at 110 S Orlando Avenue , within the Lakeside Crossing shopping center. The restaurant will be near the Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s and Sixty Vines Wine + Dine.

Founded in 2012 in Durham, NC Rise Southern Biscuits specializes in “Southern Biscuits, Righteous Chicken Sandwiches and Donuts, waitstaff-free and with a swift service line. Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”

What Now Orlando reached out to franchisee Don Schnurr to inquire about potential opening dates and other key details, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Until the Winter Park Rise Southern Biscuits opens its doors, curious foodies will have to travel to the nearest location in Savannah, Georgia for a taste of their “righteous chicken”.

Photo: Official

