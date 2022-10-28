ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Rise Southern Biscuits to Make Florida Debut in Winter Park

By Paul Soto
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago

Rise Southern Biscuits will soon be opening a new Winter Park location, the very first in Florida, according to a recent real estate filing. The new, 1,115 square foot restaurant will be opening at 110 S Orlando Avenue , within the Lakeside Crossing shopping center. The restaurant will be near the Tex-Mex restaurant Chuy’s and Sixty Vines Wine + Dine.

Founded in 2012 in Durham, NC Rise Southern Biscuits specializes in “Southern Biscuits, Righteous Chicken Sandwiches and Donuts, waitstaff-free and with a swift service line. Our fluffy, buttermilk and Cheddar biscuits are made from scratch and filled with savory ingredients ranging from crispy bacon and country sausage to fried green tomatoes and our famous Righteous Chicken.”

What Now Orlando reached out to franchisee Don Schnurr to inquire about potential opening dates and other key details, but he was not immediately available for comment.

Until the Winter Park Rise Southern Biscuits opens its doors, curious foodies will have to travel to the nearest location in Savannah, Georgia for a taste of their “righteous chicken”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yUTNy_0iq6wTM100
Photo: Official


Keep up with What Now Orlando’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights

Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Students residents at Lark apartments react to change in electric policy

UCF student residents at the Lark Central Florida apartment complex will no longer have electricity included in their housing agreement rate if they choose to renew their lease for the upcoming year. Some student residents became upset with the change, even posting on social media to express their concerns and...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when

SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford restaurant re-opens after flooding

SANFORD, Fla. — More than one month after Hurricane Ian rolled through Central Florida, several businesses in Sanford are still working to recover from the impacts left behind. The storm caused significant flooding on the St. John’s River and Lake Monroe. What You Need To Know. St. John’s...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

UCF alumni take local rock scene by storm with new album release

After a long day of hearing patients complain about their bizarre ailments at his pharmacy job, Cody Singleton ends his night by shredding his guitar at full volume on stage in a Budweiser cowboy hat. Singleton is a part of Flagman, a “deep-fried alternative metal” band of UCF alumni taking...
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
242
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy