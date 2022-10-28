A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.

