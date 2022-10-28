Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRonks, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
chescotimes.com
Kennett Sq. seeks members for Zoning Hearing Board
The Borough of Kennett Square currently has openings on the Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) and is seeking individuals who are interested in serving their community as a ZHB member. The ZHB reviews requests in which an applicant believes provisions of the Borough’s Zoning Ordinance inflict unnecessary hardship. The ZHB has...
delawarebusinessnow.com
ChristianaCare gets $2.5 million grant from Chesco commissioners for West Grove site
The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5-million American Rescue Fund Plan Act grant from the Chester County Government for capital improvement projects related to information technology, medical equipment, and facility renovation. ChristianaCare finalized the purchase of its West Grove campus (formerly Jennersville Hospital) from Tower Health in June...
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
morethanthecurve.com
Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City
As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
Phillymag.com
On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown
Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
susquehannastyle.com
Talk of the Town: Coatesville
November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Secluded Farmhouse Property in Upper Black Eddy
The home is a unique spot for those looking to live to Bucks County.Image via Everyhome.com. A gorgeous house in the Upper Black Eddy area, with a large property and historic architecture, has recently gone up for sale.
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
delawarepublic.org
Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities
A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Bountiful Acres
Bountiful Acres has been your local Bucks County all-in-one garden center and landscape service provider since 1955. Add beauty to your home with a huge selection of seasonal plants, patio furniture, grills, garden tools, and everything you need to love your indoor and outdoor spaces. Our team of gardeners and designers are a group of local experts who make your home and garden dreams a reality.
morethanthecurve.com
Union has the inflatable rat outside The Metroplex in Plymouth Meeting to protest Best Buy
Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 is out in front of The Metroplex shopping center in Plymouth Meeting today with the inflatable rat. Based on the signage, the union is targeting Best Buy, which is undergoing renovations. The sign states, “Shame on Best Buy for hiring contractors that don’t recognize area wages and standards.”
Glassboro-Camden Line reaches next stop on its long journey to construction
A light rail project connecting Glassboro to Camden is moving forward to the pre-engineering and design phase, but it’s still unknown when the project would be completed.
When Mexican Food’s Calling, Here’s 2 Places in Delaware County With an Answer
Delaware County’s ready to fix your craving for top Mexican food, with two restaurants that made the Main Line Today’s list of top 9 Mexican restaurants on the Main Line. It’s traditional Mexican dishes for this BYOB at 30 W. State Street in Media, with outdoor seating and festive décor.
billypenn.com
Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead
Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
Bucks County Community College to Host Event on the History of the Lenni Lenape Native Americans
Gary Scarpello will host the event at the community college's Newtown campus. Bucks County Community College will be hosting an event that will teach and celebrate the history of the Native Americans that once lived in the area. To commemorate Native American Heritage Month, Bucks County Community College invites the...
