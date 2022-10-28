ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennett Square, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chescotimes.com

Kennett Sq. seeks members for Zoning Hearing Board

The Borough of Kennett Square currently has openings on the Zoning Hearing Board (ZHB) and is seeking individuals who are interested in serving their community as a ZHB member. The ZHB reviews requests in which an applicant believes provisions of the Borough’s Zoning Ordinance inflict unnecessary hardship. The ZHB has...
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

ChristianaCare gets $2.5 million grant from Chesco commissioners for West Grove site

The ChristianaCare West Grove campus has received a $2.5-million American Rescue Fund Plan Act grant from the Chester County Government for capital improvement projects related to information technology, medical equipment, and facility renovation. ChristianaCare finalized the purchase of its West Grove campus (formerly Jennersville Hospital) from Tower Health in June...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Petition to save SEPTA’s 27 bus route that currently offers direct route from Plymouth Meeting to Center City

As MoreThanTheCurve.com reported earlier this month, SEPTA is considering making changes to its bus schedule. One such change is not providing a direct route between Center City and Plymouth Meeting (the terminus is the Plymouth Meeting Mall). The other two suburban stops on the route are The Metroplex in Lafayette Hill and the intersection of Church Lane and Germantown Pike in Lafayette Hill.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Phillymag.com

On the Market: Crebilly Farmstead House in Westtown

Most of the 309-acre Crebilly Farm will be preserved as open space. That will give you one huge backyard if you buy this handsome house and the 15-acre lot it sits on. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Now...
WESTTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
susquehannastyle.com

Talk of the Town: Coatesville

November is the perfect month for a mini day trip to Coatesville. From seeing the last bits of fall foliage in the park to prepping your skin for winter at the spa, discover why we think you should put this Chester County city on your list of spots to visit.
COATESVILLE, PA
delawarepublic.org

Prison research initiative at Howard R. Young Correctional Center identifies priorities

A prison initiative at Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington releases results of its first survey of the incarcerated population. Delaware’s Department of Correction joined the project, led by the DC-based Urban Institute, in 2019. It seeks to design, implement and evaluate strategies to improve prison living and working conditions based on feedback from incarcerated people and staff; the initiative also aims to help prison administrators make agency data more publicly available. According to the Institute, the DOC expressed willingness to implement the changes suggested by the researchers in good faith.
WILMINGTON, DE
timespub.com

Spotlight: Bountiful Acres

Bountiful Acres has been your local Bucks County all-in-one garden center and landscape service provider since 1955. Add beauty to your home with a huge selection of seasonal plants, patio furniture, grills, garden tools, and everything you need to love your indoor and outdoor spaces. Our team of gardeners and designers are a group of local experts who make your home and garden dreams a reality.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead

Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy