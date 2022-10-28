Read full article on original website
Don’t have a green thumb? Study reveals many people in urban areas have ‘plant blindness’
EXETER, United Kingdom — Many people may be suffering from “plant blindness” because they don’t spend enough time in the great outdoors, a new study suggests. Researchers from the University of Exeter say the phenomenon basically involves a lack of awareness and appreciation of native flora. Many people today don’t understand plants well enough because they simply don’t spend much time outside or in areas with green spaces.
How did Halloween start? Once a Celtic pagan tradition, the holiday evolved to let kids and adults try on new identities
“It’s alive!” Dr. Frankenstein cried as his creation stirred to life. But the creature had a life of its own, eventually escaping its creator’s control. Much like Frankenstein’s monster, traditions are also alive, which means they can change over time or get reinvented. Built from a hodgepodge of diverse parts, Halloween is one such tradition that has been continually reinvented since its ancient origins as a Celtic pagan ceremony. Yet beneath the superhero costumes and bags of candy still beats the heart of the original.
Just half-a-cup of coffee during pregnancy can lead to having shorter children
BETHESDA, Md. — Drinking just half-a-cup of coffee during pregnancy can knock nearly an inch off of a child’s height by the time they are eight, a new study reveals. The discovery is based on an analysis of almost 2,500 boys and girls from around the United States. Researchers say their results add to evidence that mothers-to-be should abstain from drinking caffeine.
Listening to birds sing boosts mood, mental well-being for up to 8 hours
LONDON — In perhaps the most “tweet-worthy” news of the day, research shows that being around birds make people happier and boosts mental well-being. Scientists at King’s College London say that seeing or hearing birds provides feeling uplift that last for up to eight hours. For...
Curcumin prodrug shows promise as cancer treatment without toxic side effects
KYOTO, Japan — Curcumin, the biologically active compound found in turmeric, has shown lots of promise in clinical cancer research. A new study from Kyoto University adds more evidence to the mount that supports its use in clinical care settings. Researchers are developing a curcumin prodrug called TBP1901 that demonstrates anti-tumor effects without adverse toxicities.
No more excuses: Just 2 minutes of intense exercise every day could extend lifespan
SYDNEY, Australia — Plenty of people cite lack of time to justify their non-existent exercise routine, but a new study out of Australia could effectively end that excuse. Scientists at the University of Sydney report that two minute “bursts” of vigorous physical activity totaling a meager 15 minutes per week are associated with a lower risk of death.
