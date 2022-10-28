Read full article on original website
LOOK: The Sun Just Developed a Creepy Smiley Face Following a Partial Solar Eclipse
Days before millions of Americans celebrate Halloween, Earth’s sun donned a spooky costume of its own, almost taking on the appearance of a jack-o-lantern as a partial solar eclipse revealed what looks like an unnerving smiley face swirling in the massive star’s atmosphere. Newsweek reports that NASA captured...
scitechdaily.com
Listen to the Scary Sounds of Earth’s Magnetic Field – Captured by Swarm Satellite Mission
Earth is surrounded by a system of magnetic fields, called the magnetosphere, which is essential to life on Earth. However, the magnetic field isn’t something we can actually see in itself, or ever hear. But, remarkably, scientists at the Technical University of Denmark have taken magnetic signals measured by ESA’s Swarm satellite mission and converted them into sound. For something that protects us, the result is pretty scary.
Washington Examiner
Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen
Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
The last solar eclipse of the year can be seen today
A partial solar eclipse will be visible Tuesday afternoon to people in Asia, Africa and Europe. It will be the last one of 2022.
Gizmodo
How to Watch the 2022 Orionid Meteor Shower
Halley’s Comet won’t be visible for 39 more years, but at least we can enjoy its dust. The annual Orionid meteor shower, a byproduct of Halley’s most recent pass near Earth, has begun. The shower is set to last for the rest of October and the beginning...
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
The Sun Is 'Smiling' In Viral NASA Picture
The astonishing image was captured by the space agency’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
Huge Ancient Mayan town complete with temples and a market found under jungle floor
RESEARCHERS who conducted a recent expedition in Mexico have found former Mayan structures underneath the jungle floor. Using laser imaging technology, the group identified several houses, terraces, temples, and even canals beneath a jungle in the state of Campeche, reported Mirror. The Mayan settlement was under the Calakmul archaeological site.
scitechdaily.com
Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth
NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
NASA's Mars rover Curiosity reaches intriguing salty site after treacherous journey
After a treacherous journey, NASA's Curiosity Mars rover has reached an area that is thought to have formed billions of years ago when the Red Planet's water disappeared.
Video: NASA telescope takes 12-year time-lapse of ‘entire sky’
NASA has released a time-lapse video of space in all directions over 12 years. The Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer has been taking photos in all directions since NASA repurposed the satellite in 2011. Since then, it has been taking images in every direction, which are later stitched together to create an “all-sky” map of celestial objects.
techeblog.com
Hubble Space Telescope Observes an Impossibly Fast Jet Being Propelled at Nearly the Speed of Light
NASA / ESA’s Hubble Space Telescope observed an event, GW170817, that involved a collision between two neutron stars, which are the cores of massive supergiant stars. The energy released was so massive that it would match that of a supernova explosion, resulting in a jet propelled through space at nearly the speed of light.
Digital Trends
Enormous meteor strike blows 500 foot-wide crater into Martian surface
One of the biggest meteor strikes ever witnessed in the solar system has been recorded by two different Mars missions. The impact caused seismic waves to shake the planet and is helping scientists to understand more about the Martian interior. The strike occurred on December 24, 2021, and scientists had...
Boston Globe
Scientists track down shock waves on Mars and find meteor strike
“It was clearly a seismic event, and it was a big seismic event.”. On Christmas Eve last year, Mars shook. The exquisitely sensitive seismometer on NASA’s InSight lander dutifully recorded the burst of seismic vibrations and then dispatched the data, a gift of science, to Earth the next day.
Meteors of Halloween are back: What to know about Taurid meteor shower
Sky watchers could be in for a treat tonight. The “meteors of Halloween” have returned, according to NASA, and could produce a streak in the sky tonight (Oct. 31) as little ghosts and goblins get ready to trick-or-treat. Every years around this time, the Earth passes through a...
icytales.com
How Big Is The Sun?: Know About 6 Stars That Are Bigger Than Our Sun
This giant fireball at the center of our solar system needs no introduction. Every person is aware of what the Sun is and where it is located. The Sun is the life giver when its rays reach a particular planet in optimum amounts, and our Earth is one such lucky planet. Apart from the benefits the Sun provides, it is also of great religious importance to many people and has been so throughout the history of Humans on Earth.
sciencealert.com
Destroyed Observatory Issues Final Asteroid Warning After Fatal Collapse
After collapsing into pieces in December 2020, the mighty Arecibo Observatory has a final parting gift for humanity – and it's a doozy. Using data collected by Arecibo between December 2017 and December 2019, scientists have released the largest radar-based report on near-Earth asteroids ever published. The report, published...
Greenland's Melting Ice Could Reveal Riches Beyond Imagination
"Greenland has the potential to be one of the best discoveries of the past 100 years," Josh Goldman, the president of the startup KoBold Metals, told Newsweek.
Halloween Fireballs: Taurid Meteor Shower Expected to Be Insane This Year
We may not get a full moon this year for Halloween, but we could get something even better: a meteor shower. According to reports, the annual Taurid meteor shower is set to appear on the holiday. Per reports from spaceweather.com, the Taurid shower, also known as the Halloween fireballs, is...
