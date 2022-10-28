ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots QB Controversy Overshadowing Matthew Judon's Dominant Season?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.
 4 days ago

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon continues to be worth every penny as he currently leads the NFL in sacks with 8.5.

FOXBORO — The significant headlines of the 2022 New England Patriots have been like a revolving door.

First, we had Bill Belichick’s controversial draft selections back in April, when everyone panicked that Cole Strange couldn’t play and Tyquan Thornton was a reach at No. 50. Then of course there was the replacement of long-time offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with a less-qualified coach in Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. We also had the disappearance of Kendrick Bourne, who has spent the majority of the season on the sideline.

And, of course, the quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Now that Belichick has squashed the quarterback drama by naming Jones as the starter this Sunday against the New York Jets, everyone can turn to a major storyline that deserves more attention.

The superior play of Matthew Judon.

The seventh-year veteran, who signed a four-year, $54.5 million contract during the 2021 offseason after a successful run in Baltimore, has easily been the Patriots' best player.

How so?

Seven games into the 2022 campaign, Judon is off to another Pro Bowl-caliber start. He enters Sunday leading the NFL in sacks (8.5) and tied for second in quarterback hits (15).

New England's three-time Pro Bowler is ahead of Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, who has eight sacks on the season, and trails only San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa in hits (17).

Judon got off to a hot start in 2021, registering 12.5 sacks and 25 quarterback hits in the team's first 13 games. However, as the season approached December, Judon lost steam and his numbers declined.

Perhaps that explains the fewer snaps this season? Judon has been on the field for 74 percent of New England’s defensive snaps which is a slight drop off from last year's 84 percent through the first seven weeks.

“I didn’t even notice," Judon said. "I honestly think it’s just more other guys are playing well.”

Judon's play across the board has made his teammates better, which makes the veteran one of the most underappreciated players in the NFL.

“They’re just playing more because they’re playing well, and they deserve to be out there,” Judon said. “When they make plays, I make plays too. Our defense makes plays as well. I’m an extension of them. They’re an extension of me.”

