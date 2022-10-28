“Fate: The Winx Saga” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons. Series showrunner Brian Young made the announcement in an Instagram post. “This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote. “This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put...

15 MINUTES AGO