CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO