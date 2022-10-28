Read full article on original website
Theaker: All options being considered in Mansfield's codes and permits department
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield City Council is expected to discuss Tuesday during caucus a 2023 temporary appropriations budget that includes a $33.7 million general fund. That's about a 3 percent increase over the final general fund budget for 2022. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a...
Ontario still working to restore water on city's southeast side
ONTARIO -- Ontario's city crews are at Park Avenue West, Sunset Road and South Lexington-Springmill Road continued working Monday afternoon to repair breaks in water lines, according to a statement from Mayor Randy Hutchinson. The whole City of Ontario was without water starting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday for the city...
Section of E. 5th St. to close this week in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close the following road while repairs are being completed. East Fifth Street from North Main Street to North Diamond Street.
METRICH reports prescription take back totals throughout north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- On October 29, 2022 the METRICH Enforcement Unit along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.
Richland County property transfers: nearly 200 deeds transferred in October
MANSFIELD -- The following is a list of October's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
Call goes out for college students to apply as substitute teachers
MANSFIELD – The need for substitute teachers is great. Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is looking for college students to apply as substitute teachers to work in a number of area school districts. Current college students may apply at Mid-Ohio ESC for substitute teaching positions by submitting an application and...
Ontario issues State of Emergency; will shut off water at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 after line break
ONTARIO -- Due to a water main break, Ontario City Council has issued a State of Emergency. Water supply to the City of Ontario will be shut off at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 to make necessary repairs to the water main.
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
Sticker Shock campaign reminds adults not to provide alcohol to minors
MANSFIELD — Julia Long peeled the back off an orange sticker, smoothed it over a can of spiked lemonade and stuck it back in the refrigerator. Then she took the can next to it and did the same thing, over and over, until a whole row of cans had been labeled with the warning.
Local vet addresses overpopulation issue with low cost spay/neuter clinic
ONTARIO — Susan Burkhart does not run an animal shelter. But that doesn’t stop people from calling her veterinary practice to ask if they take stray cats. “The cat problem around here is really bad,” said Burkhart, a veterinarian and the founder of the Animal Medical Center of Ontario.
Destination Moon exhibit at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library Nov. 1-18
MANSFIELD -- The Main Library location of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) will display Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission in the 2nd-floor lobby Nov. 1 to 18. The poster exhibition from the Smithsonian celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission and explores the birth and development...
Marion Troopers Investigating a Fatal Crash
Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on October 29, 2022, at approximately 8:55 PM, at the intersection of County Road 26 and County Road 174 in Marion County. The crash involved a 2014 Honda CR-v, driven by Ryan M. Cox, age...
November is National Adoption Month
MANSFIELD -- November is National Adoption Month. This month and throughout the year, Richland County Children Services (RCCS) urges all communities to remain committed to finding permanency for all youth in foster care. National Adoption Month raises awareness of the more than 117,000 children waiting to be adopted from foster...
New Phila Police Arrest Neighbor in Home Invasion Attack
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man’s neighbor was arrested in New Philadelphia last week, accused of breaking into that man’s apartment and stabbing him. New Phila police say 33-year-old Corey Harshey used a rock to break a window in the victim’s apartment, then...
Out of the streets and into the ring: Tyger Style Boxing works to lower youth gun violence
MANSFIELD — Jovonte Myers watched as his three youngest students practiced their punches. Over and over, they repeated the drill — pushing off the wall, hopping back and launching a right jab. GALLERY: Tyger Style Boxing. GALLERY: Gun violence statistics from the Mansfield Police Department.
Gunfire erupts during gathering in Akron, wounding 3 bystanders, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Three people were wounded, one critically, during a gun battle at a gathering in the Rolling Acres neighborhood. The shooting occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday at Judd’s Bar-B-Que on the 2300 block of Romig Road, police say. Police say there was a large gathering and that the victims were caught in the crossfire when the shooting occurred. No details were released on what might have caused the shooting.
GALLERY: Mansfield Trick or Treat
Trick or treaters descended on the streets of Mansfield Saturday afternoon. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
GALLERY: Ontario Trick or Treat
Ontario Trick or Treaters hit the streets Saturday night. Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com.
Scholarships available through Daughters of the American Revolution
MANSFIELD -- Various local, state and national scholarships are available through the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Each has separate requirements. The Jared Mansfield Chapter local scholarship is open to all students, both genders, who will be attending OSU-Mansfield, NCSC, or the Dwight Schar College of Nursing, Mansfield and pursuing any field of study.
Gerald R. Hobart
Gerald R. Hobart “Grap”, age 93, of Mansfield died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Lexington Court Care Center. To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Hobart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
